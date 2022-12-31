Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
As McCarthy falls short on speakership, can anyone govern the House GOP?
When they took control yesterday, rather than addressing the country’s problems, the GOP presented a portrait of dysfunction, squabbling over personal grievances.
The right thrives on bullying ‘snowflakes’. But who will vote for it when they grow old?
Spite. When you dig down to the essence of modern rightwing politics, you’re left with little else. This wasn’t always the case. Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan offered clear, coherent visions of society, even if their worship of free markets delivered economic insecurity and stagnating living standards. While today’s Tories and Trumpified Republicans remain committed to defending privileged interests, their driving ambition now seems to be deliberately provoking fury among the progressively minded, much to the delight of their supporters. It’s this tendency that led Donald Trump to denounce Mexicans as criminals and attempt to ban Muslims from entering the US; it’s the same tendency that drove the home secretary, Suella Braverman, to declare that her “dream” and “obsession” was to see a flight transporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. Cruelty is precisely the point.
Political Analysts Ignore One Major Fact Impacting Trump's 2024 Campaign Outlook
The loss of millions of baby boomers in the U.S. voter population results in a much hazier outlook for Trump's 2024 Election odds.Photo byWes LewisonUnsplash. As political pundits and analysts continue to monitor and discuss the wide array of legal battles faced by former President Donald Trump, they've ignored one major statistic that is morbid but extremely crucial: The largest base of Trump's support is dying-off by thousands each day, while his largest opposing bloc continues to expand.
