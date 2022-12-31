ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner

A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
LADY LAKE, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon

Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man who held woman at knifepoint in The Villages accused of phoning her from jail

A man who is charged with holding a woman at knifepoint in The Villages is now accused of repeatedly phoning her from jail. Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt. He was later released from jail on his own recognizance.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy