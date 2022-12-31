Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon
Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian.
Palm Bay police search for armed suspect in shooting investigation
PALM BAY, Fla. — A man is still at large after a shooting in Palm Bay, police said Sunday. In a social media post, Palm Bay police said there is a significant law enforcement presence near Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. They ask residents to look out for a...
cw34.com
Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
WESH
Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
villages-news.com
Man who held woman at knifepoint in The Villages accused of phoning her from jail
A man who is charged with holding a woman at knifepoint in The Villages is now accused of repeatedly phoning her from jail. Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt. He was later released from jail on his own recognizance.
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
WESH
Victim hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate, Palm Bay police say
PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim, who suffered from lacerations, is in stable condition. Police have not been...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
click orlando
Leesburg man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Friday after driving away from the scene of a crash that evening in Sumter County which took the life of a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep on State...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
WESH
Marion County deputies shoot man who threatens to "take care of situation himself"
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. While a man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, he advised he wasn't...
villages-news.com
Roofer arrested after allegedly forging Villager’s signature on document
A roofer has been arrested after allegedly forging a Villager’s signature on a document. Christopher Lee Culig, 36, of Deland, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge the he had forged a document. A resident of The Villages said that Culig had been...
WESH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
