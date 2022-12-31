ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Real Housewives' star sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in telemarketing fraud case

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Jennifer Shah was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison in connection with a telemarketing fraud case. Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million after previously pleading not guilty. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle likely awake when killed, court records reveal

MOSCOW, Idaho -- More details are being released about the grisly murders in Idaho. Police believe Bryan Kohberger stabbed the students to death between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on November 13, 2022. Earlier reports said the victims were likely sleeping, however, new court records show at least one victim...
IDAHO STATE

