Disgraced crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges in Manhattan on Tuesday and was tentatively scheduled to stand trial Oct. 2. Bankman-Fried, instantly recognizable by his mop of unkempt hair, appeared before Judge Lewis Kaplan in a dark suit and tie. His mother sat behind him in the spectator benches.

MANHATTAN, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO