Quincy, MA

WSBS

MA Residents Can Avoid Wasting Money On A Daily Basis

No doubt inflation is putting a dent on everybody's wallet, but there are ways you can save money as we have 5 suggestions for Bay State residents from the Berkshires to Boston and our tri-state region neighbors in keeping their budgets intact as we can prevent everyone from overspending as in these instances "frugality" rules:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Roundabout coming to Quincy? #mayorkoch #foxrock

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. In a belated suggested response to the impending deluge of traffic care of the building of four hundred and sixty-five high end for Quincy apartments Azlar Park project at the former site of long gone Quincy Medical Center, there have been early discussions of developing a “roundabout” at the intersection of Whitewall Street with Adams Street.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA

