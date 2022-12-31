Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody
45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday
A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
860wacb.com
Iredell County Man Charged With Firing Shots At Vehicle
On Friday, December 30th, shortly after midnight, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area of York Spann Road in Northern Iredell County in reference to a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located three juveniles who told the deputies they...
860wacb.com
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
WLOS.com
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
860wacb.com
Man Wanted For Vehicle Thefts Arested In Caldwell County
34-year old Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr of Lenoir was arrested on Saturday, December 31st by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He charged with multiple counts of auto larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving. Abernathy is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $300,000. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Lenoir.
yadkinripple.com
Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges
A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Detained
29-year old Jessey Glenn Icenhour of Taylorsville was placed in custody on Friday for probation violation. He was detained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,500. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
Accused NC police officer in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
Investigators say Kwaku Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and killed the suspect using his service weapon. Neighbors say there were at least five shots.
WBTV
Police: 2 children injured in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police. Officers say they responded to a wreck around 1:25 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ogden Road involving a Toyota and Chevrolet. They say they found Adrian Latwan...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
WLOS.com
Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
yadkinripple.com
WBTV
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line.
