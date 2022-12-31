ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Comments / 20

CarolinaCarolina
3d ago

Why give her an $8,000 bond if you know she’s a no- show? Crazy

Reply(2)
11
Kelli Wood McGuire
3d ago

Can we talk about the larceny of her eyebrows? Someone should be investigating that.

Reply
5
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody

45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday

A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Iredell County Man Charged With Firing Shots At Vehicle

On Friday, December 30th, shortly after midnight, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area of York Spann Road in Northern Iredell County in reference to a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located three juveniles who told the deputies they...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Wanted For Vehicle Thefts Arested In Caldwell County

34-year old Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr of Lenoir was arrested on Saturday, December 31st by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He charged with multiple counts of auto larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving. Abernathy is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $300,000. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Lenoir.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges

A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
YADKINVILLE, NC
WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Detained

29-year old Jessey Glenn Icenhour of Taylorsville was placed in custody on Friday for probation violation. He was detained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,500. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
FOREST CITY, NC
yadkinripple.com

YADKINVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

