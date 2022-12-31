Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Armed Robbery
Hickory Police arrested Khareem Delano Sassafras, age 21 of Hickory, in the predawn hours today. He is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond set at $30,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
WLOS.com
'Terribly tragic' Two charged in woman's death; GoFundMe started for funeral expenses
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler. “It's a very tragic event,” Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke said...
860wacb.com
Iredell County Man Charged With Firing Shots At Vehicle
On Friday, December 30th, shortly after midnight, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area of York Spann Road in Northern Iredell County in reference to a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located three juveniles who told the deputies they...
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
860wacb.com
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
Sheriff: 3 men charged with kidnapping in North Carolina; victim left home ‘screaming for help’
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men face kidnapping charges after an incident that took place on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies said they […]
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody
45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
860wacb.com
Man Wanted For Vehicle Thefts Arested In Caldwell County
34-year old Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr of Lenoir was arrested on Saturday, December 31st by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He charged with multiple counts of auto larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving. Abernathy is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $300,000. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Lenoir.
FOX Carolina
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
FOX Carolina
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
yadkinripple.com
Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges
A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
