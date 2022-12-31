ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody

45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday

A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
Iredell County Man Charged With Firing Shots At Vehicle

On Friday, December 30th, shortly after midnight, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area of York Spann Road in Northern Iredell County in reference to a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located three juveniles who told the deputies they...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
Man Wanted For Vehicle Thefts Arested In Caldwell County

34-year old Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr of Lenoir was arrested on Saturday, December 31st by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He charged with multiple counts of auto larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving. Abernathy is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $300,000. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Lenoir.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges

A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
YADKINVILLE, NC
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
FOREST CITY, NC
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County

Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
MARION, NC
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

