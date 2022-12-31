Read full article on original website
Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody
45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday
A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
Iredell County Man Charged With Firing Shots At Vehicle
On Friday, December 30th, shortly after midnight, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the area of York Spann Road in Northern Iredell County in reference to a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located three juveniles who told the deputies they...
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
Man Wanted For Vehicle Thefts Arested In Caldwell County
34-year old Gerald Lee Abernathy Jr of Lenoir was arrested on Saturday, December 31st by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He charged with multiple counts of auto larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving. Abernathy is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $300,000. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Lenoir.
Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges
A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
Off-duty NC officer faces murder charge in deadly domestic dispute
An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year's domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney's Office.
North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County, suspect killed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Sunday morning, officials said. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road. Once at the scene,...
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
