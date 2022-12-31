ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Winter Makeup Mistakes Women Should Avoid At All Costs–They Make You Look So Much Older!

By Lisa Cupido
 3 days ago
At first glance, winter makeup looks seem so much easier than summer looks. For starters, there’s no harsh sun creating a sweaty, sticky situation that messes with your foundation, mascara, and eyeliner. But, with winter makeup pros also come a few cons. Colder, drier air and more stark lighting can create circumstances where your usual summer and spring makeup routine fail you. Not to worry: these mistakes can be easily corrected. Makeup and beauty experts weighed in on the most common winter makeup mistakes you might be making that can actually look more aging. If your goal is to goal, keep reading for a few great tips and tricks.

Using Too Many Powder Formulas

During colder months the skin is drier and needs more hydration, explains Licensed Esthetician and Makeup Artist Pearl Dworkin. And that means that powder makeup, which absorbs surface oils, can settle into fine lines and make skin look and feel dehydrated- especially when it’s applied heavily or with one of those poufs or pads that come with pressed powders.

“The best way to apply powders is to use a fluffy brush — a fluffy brush will distribute powder lightly,” Dworkin said. “Also, a huge must is to apply a hydrating hydrosol mist after powder. Mists are a must. This will actually lock in hydration, set the makeup and give your skin a natural healthy glow.”

Another tip is only to apply powder only where needed. “Take a look at your skin after doing your makeup and apply powder only where you feel you are excessively shiny and start with a little as you can always add more,” Dworkin said. “During the winter months applying a cream blush and highlighters versus powder blushes and highlighters will give your cheeks a healthy glow from within.. A healthy illuminated glow will make your skin look more youthful.”

Wearing Eyeliner That Is Too Dark

“We’re striving for the polar opposite of the ‘black eyeliner effect,’ which is to make your eyes pop,” said Makeup Expert Ava Collins, CEO and founder of Adelaide Examiner. “Instead, opt for a lighter brown or something that highlights the color of your eyes.”

Skipping Primer

Priming is more than just an extra step in makeup; it serves a crucial role, according to Collins. “Priming forms a barrier between your skin and your makeup, giving it something to cling to,” Collins said. Without it, makeup can be absorbed into your skin, giving you an older appearance.

Glittery Eyeshadow

Shimmer eyeshadows are lovely and seductive, but they may do more damage than good to your skin and can look aging, according to Collins. “Glitter tends to settle into fine lines and exacerbate any existing lines,” Collins said. “Instead of complementing your inherent attractiveness, eyeshadow will draw attention to your lines.”

Lining Your Waterline

Lining your waterline with a darker shade can make your eyes look smaller and dulls your complexion, says Jen Stark, the founder of Happy DIY Home. “If you have to line it, go for a nude eyeliner that makes your eyes look more awake and bigger,” Stark said.

Using the Wrong Concealer

Last but not least: it’s really important to get the tone and shade of your concealer just right. Wearing the wrong color can actually highlight the things you’re trying to correct or diminish. “Using the wrong concealer can actually draw attention to the areas you’re trying to hide,” Stark said. “If you’re naturally prone to developing dark circles, try using a concealer with a pink tint to counteract it if you have a fair skin tone. On darker skin tones, try using a concealer with a yellowish-orange tint.”

Keeping your skin hydrated, choosing shades and tones that work with your skin type, and avoiding some of the most common “aging” makeup trends are simple and effective ways to create a perfect makeup look, even when temps drop below freezing.

