ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's luck changed this year, allowing him to spend a record sum on stocks and end his deal drought. Here are his 6 highlights of 2022.

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ur6S_0jzV6OOB00
Warren Buffett. Getty Images / Matthew Peyton

Warren Buffett's luck changed in 2022. After years of battling to find bargains and watching Berkshire Hathaway's cash stack up, the famed investor seized his chance to put his conglomerate's mountain of money to work.

Buffett spent a record sum on stocks, executed a major acquisition, and made some striking changes to his overseas bets. He also crowed about four of Berkshire's key holdings in his yearly letter, trashed bitcoin at the annual shareholders' meeting, and made a surprise donation to his children's charities.

Here are Buffett's 6 highlights from 2022:

The annual letter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKH5k_0jzV6OOB00
Warren Buffett YouTube / University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Buffett published his famous annual letter to Berkshire shareholders in February.

The investor vented his frustration with Berkshire's mammoth $144 billion cash pile, blaming a lack of bargains in the stock market. He also celebrated the "Four Giants" among Berkshire's businesses: insurance, railroads, energy, and its enormous Apple stake.

Moreover, Buffett appeared to respond to criticism of his tax practices by noting Berkshire paid $3.3 billion of federal income tax in 2021 — nearly 1% of all the corporate income taxes collected by the US government that year.

Here's a roundup of the best quotes from Buffett's letter, and here are the key insights it contained.

Acquiring Alleghany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjD5c_0jzV6OOB00
Warren Buffett AP Images

Buffett struck a deal to buy Alleghany for nearly $12 billion in March. Berkshire completed its takeover of the insurer in October, ending a years-long drought on the acquisition front.

The investor showcased his trademark approach to dealmaking, which prizes trust and simplicity. He proposed the merger over dinner with Alleghany's CEO, who previously ran a Berkshire subsidiary, and the pair formally announced a deal less than two weeks later.

Buffet also refused to budge on the deal terms, and when Alleghany enlisted Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor, he insisted the investment bank's fee was subtracted from Berkshire's offer price.

An epic buying spree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si1mK_0jzV6OOB00

Berkshire plowed a net $41 billion into stocks in the first quarter of 2022, setting a new record for its quarterly spending on equities.

Buffett and his team built large stakes in HP, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Citigroup, Paramount, and Taiwan Semiconductor in the first nine months of 2022. Berkshire also spent over $5 billion on buybacks and made other sizeable purchases, lifting its spending on stocks and acquisitions for the year to an astounding $70 billion or so.

The annual meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g70vo_0jzV6OOB00

Buffett hosted Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska in April, after two years of virtual gatherings due to the pandemic.

The investor called out the reckless speculation in the stock market, underlined the grave threat posed by inflation, and declared he wouldn't pay $25 for all the bitcoin in the world.

Here's a roundup of the best quotes from the meeting, and here are the key takeaways. Insider also visited Berkshire's "Bazaar of Bargains," and interviewed several CEOs of subsidiaries, including See's Candies' Pat Egan, Dairy Queen's Troy Bader, Brooks Runnings' Jim Weber, Borsheims' Karen Goracke, and Cort's Jeff Pederson.

Oil stocks, Japan, and BYD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rvrz_0jzV6OOB00
Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Warren Buffett (2nd R), Microsoft founder Bill Gates (R), Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger (2nd L) and BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu (L) gesture at the national launch ceremony for the BYD M6 vehicle in Beijing September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Buffett made some big moves in 2022 that deserve special attention. For example, he poured a total of about $30 billion into Chevron and Occidental, propelling the pair of oil-and-gas companies onto the list of Berkshire's most-valuable holdings.

The investor and his team also revealed in November they had boosted their billion-dollar bets on Japan's five largest trading houses.

In contrast, they sold BYD shares for the first time in 14 years. Berkshire has now slashed its position in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker by around 22%, and pocketed an estimated $1.2 billion profit from the disposals.

An unexpected gift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgyur_0jzV6OOB00

Buffett made his usual annual donation of Berkshire stock in June, dividing the $4 billion gift between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four of his family's charities.

Unexpectedly, he contributed a further $759 million worth of Berkshire stock to his three children's foundations for Thanksgiving, saying he was proud of their charitable work and wanted to show his appreciation.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

97K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy