Cleveland, OH

NBA Fans Want Donovan Mitchell To Convince The Cavaliers Front Office And Land LeBron James Again

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dc5O_0jzV6NVS00

NBA fans want to see LeBron James back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and they want Donovan Mitchell to make it happen.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a roster that is contending for the first seed in the Eastern Conference once again this season. The team acquired Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster move during the offseason and has since been playing at a very high level. And while Cavs fans can expect some playoff success again this season, many haven't forgotten the last superstar to bring them some.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers have a complicated history. He was the great hope when they first drafted him and then he became the biggest villain when he left for Miami. His redemption arc was complete after he returned and beat the 73-9 Warriors to finally bring the team a championship. And while he has since moved on once more, some wish to see him back in a Cavaliers uniform.

NBA Fans Want Donovan Mitchell To Push For LeBron James To Be Brought Back To The Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is the prodigal son in Cleveland, and they have the roster to immediately become favorites if they can get LeBron back. James put up a monster performance for the Lakers on Friday night , but the team continues to struggle in the West. As such, when Donovan Mitchell tweeted in appreciation of the display, he was showered with calls to ensure that James goes back to Cleveland.

"These two are future teammates."

"Donovan, you gotta bring him back to Cleveland."

"Bron and Spida together would be an instant chip."

"Get him out of the Laker sh*tshow and bring him home."

"If I was Mitchell, I'd be on the Cavs to bring me LeBron."

"Bout to be your teammate."

"Bron to the Cavaliers is confirmed."

"Donovan Mitchell knows exactly what he's doing here."

"LeBron and the Cavaliers coming together one more time for his 5th chip is what we all need."

"This is definitely some kind of tampering that they got going on out here."

"Bring the King back home."

"LeBron in a Cavs jersey soon, clearly."

With the way the Lakers are performing, it's no surprise that fans want to see LeBron James in another situation. His comments in recent times do also make it seem like he's not against the idea either . If he goes back to Cleveland to end his career, that might just be the most fairytale ending to an already incredible career.

Comments / 77

Ted.Jones0603
3d ago

We don’t need lebron to win anymore. He’s not worth trading for. If he wanted to come back to Cleveland, he could have came here in free agency

Reply(2)
20
Daniel Mizenko
3d ago

No !!!! No way leave Lebron in Ca ! He’s a quitter and I quit on him ! Never forgive him for tanking the Boston play off game !

Reply(4)
15
Bilaal
3d ago

he wanted OUT so stay out for good and I was a Cavs Guardians Browns fan all my life and for better or for worse I stay

Reply(2)
12
 

CLEVELAND, OH
New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
