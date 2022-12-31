If the Knicks want to find consistency in their offense, an upgrade to the bench unit is needed. Jazz guard Malik Beasley could fit the bill. Between winning eight games in a row and losing five of their last six, we’ve seen both ends of the spectrum for the New York Knicks over the last calendar month. We’ve seen what made them tick positively – a three-headed offense led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett – but we’ve also seen the cracks in the armor, the things needed to take them to another level. One thing that has become clear: the Knicks need to make an upgrade on their bench unit, and ultimately, the backend of their rotation.

