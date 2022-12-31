Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Have Knicks Found 'Really Good Match' in Obi Toppin Trade?
Obi Toppin isn't ready to come back just yet, but that hasn't reportedly stopped the New York Knicks from shopping him.
Yankees’ issues with Giancarlo Stanton playing defense will never end
The New York Yankees missed out on a potential left field option on Friday morning when Michael Conforto signed with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $36 million contract. Good for Conforto. The Yankees were never paying that, and the Giants had no choice with the way their offseason has gone.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks look to win their seventh-straight game on Monday vs. Houston Rockets. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle Finishes 'Monster Month' With 35 Points In Knicks Win Over Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas knew going into Saturday's game against the New York Knicks that Julius Randle would be a tough defensive assignment for his team. "He does a good job playing inside-out, and he is getting to the free-throw line a bunch," Silas said before...
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
Malik Beasley Could Juice the Knicks’ Bench
If the Knicks want to find consistency in their offense, an upgrade to the bench unit is needed. Jazz guard Malik Beasley could fit the bill. Between winning eight games in a row and losing five of their last six, we’ve seen both ends of the spectrum for the New York Knicks over the last calendar month. We’ve seen what made them tick positively – a three-headed offense led by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett – but we’ve also seen the cracks in the armor, the things needed to take them to another level. One thing that has become clear: the Knicks need to make an upgrade on their bench unit, and ultimately, the backend of their rotation.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism frm many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pelicans battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
saturdaytradition.com
Synchronized video shots show Ohio State's final field goal miss as Times Square ball drops
Ohio State and Georgia rang in the 2023 New Year with an epic finish in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that ending produced a disastrous and heartbreaking finish with Ryan Day’s squad missing out on the national championship game. Getting the ball back with less than a...
NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
76ers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid face the Pelicans on Monday night?
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
After a three-game road trip, the Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a New Year's Eve showdown against the Knicks.
Rockets vs. Knicks: Slowing Down Julius Randle Is No Easy Feat: 'He Is A Handful'
Knicks' All-Star forward Julius Randle has been on a tear the previous five games, and the Houston Rockets will be stuck with the task of slowing down the Texas native.
Zion Williamson Reacts to CJ McCollum’s Big Night vs. Sixers
Pelicans star Zion Williamson discusses CJ McCollum's record-breaking night against the Sixers.
76ers vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.
