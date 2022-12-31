ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

capeandislands.org

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

From housing to taxes, what big issues will CT lawmakers tackle in 2023?

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to propose thousands of bills during the upcoming legislative session that starts Jan. 4 and ends June 7. Their main task will be to approve a new two-year state budget, which also serves as a statement of their priorities in the coming years. With the state facing a projected surplus of $2.8 billion in this fiscal year, which ends June 30, there will be lots of debate and competing interests about what programs and services to fund as well as potential tax breaks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings

A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

We Aren’t Done Growing

Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
CONNECTICUT STATE

