Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Related
capeandislands.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
wiltonbulletin.com
From housing to taxes, what big issues will CT lawmakers tackle in 2023?
Connecticut lawmakers are likely to propose thousands of bills during the upcoming legislative session that starts Jan. 4 and ends June 7. Their main task will be to approve a new two-year state budget, which also serves as a statement of their priorities in the coming years. With the state facing a projected surplus of $2.8 billion in this fiscal year, which ends June 30, there will be lots of debate and competing interests about what programs and services to fund as well as potential tax breaks.
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
The key to tackling Connecticut’s housing problem
Creating a 'right to shelter' is the first step to making sure families do not end up on the streets as evictions rise in Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete
A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
wiltonbulletin.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery uses Connecticut-grown grains to produce spirits
Spirit distilleries have become a growing business in Connecticut and one in Litchfield is using locally sourced grains to produce their products.
therealdeal.com
Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes
Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
ctnewsjunkie.com
CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes
Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: No Big Idea to transform CT? 'Doesn't worry me at all,' Lamont says
Nestled in between his swearing-in for a second term at noon Wednesday and his star turn at the inaugural ball dance floor that night, Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver a speech at the Capitol about where Connecticut has been and where the state is heading. How big will the governor...
NECN
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened
Fissel believes the task force is being blocked by DHMAS, the state agency overseeing mental health and addiction funding and policy. The post Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
Eviction “Answers” Reveal Renters’ Struggles
“Stage 4 cirrhosis requiring liver transplant and I am ineligible.”. “It rains inside my sons room and I use my mop bucket to catch the water.”. “I lost my mother and had to use money for funeral.”. Those are just a few of the explanations that New Haven tenants offered...
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
We Aren’t Done Growing
Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
Comments / 0