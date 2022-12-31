ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland admit 'real disappointment' after Ellis Simms departure

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9xP1_0jzV4iv100

Kristjaan Speakman has officially confirmed Simms' return to Everton.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted it is a ‘real disappointment’ to lose Ellis Simms early.

Simms scored seven goals for Sunderland in an injury-interrupted season, and that has convinced Everton he can play a part in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has opted to recall him from his Sunderland loan with immediate effect, meaning Sunderland will be down to Ross Stewart as the only available striker when they face Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

“Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the Club have made this season,” Speakman said.

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

RELATED: How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?

“We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a Football Club.”

Simms suffered a foot injury in the win over Reading in September which saw him miss a number of weeks. He had returned impressively though, scoring four goals in his last six games for the club.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen alliance forms cornerstone of Manchester United revival

Set-piece goals often feel as though they are made on the training pitch. When Casemiro volleyed in a Christian Eriksen free kick, it may have come from Carrington, but it was made in midfield, forged in a recruitment strategy that had failed Manchester United in too many previous transfer windows, created by Erik ten Hag.There was a certain symbolism but they did not need to combine for a goal for their impact to be apparent. Ten Hag’s transformation of the club can be seen through the prism of Marcus Rashford’s form, or the way a disciplinarian has raised standards...
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea rival Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk and resume Enzo Fernandez talks

Chelsea look poised to make serious moves in the Premier League transfer window as Todd Boehly prepares to spark life into the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea have already signed Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks, and have been heavily linked with Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.But a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk could also be in the works.Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but could now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford and the Gunners could capitalise on the situation surrounding Atletico Madrid and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, with a possible loan deal.Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: Read More Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in initial £35m transferMan United have the attacking numbers to ‘compete’ with top clubs, Erik ten Hag insistsLeicester transfer plans revealed by Brendan Rodgers as boss urges Foxes to bounce back at Liverpool
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
65
Followers
352
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy