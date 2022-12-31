ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

By John Hult
South Dakota Searchlight
 3 days ago
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.

The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only state-run psychiatric hospital in South Dakota. They will serve those in active crisis who’ve expressed suicidal thoughts, often after situational stressors like the end of a romantic relationship, the loss of a loved one or the loss of a job.

Many of those individuals wind up at HSC, even though most “crisis” situations can be de-escalated in hours or days with the aid of a trained counselor. In Sioux Falls, the county’s mobile crisis team consistently de-escalates more than 90% of its crisis calls inside the home.

Gov. Kristi Noem presents her fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to legislators on Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)

The HSC is equipped for crisis stabilization, but the facility is staffed for higher-level mental health issues.

Lawmakers allocated funding for the crisis care projects in 2021, then tacked on another $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during the 2022 session.

In her Dec. 6 budget address , Gov. Kristi Noem said the decision to support the centers in previous sessions should be met by a commitment to continued support.

“You built the buildings – now we need to fund the operations,” she said. “My budget proposes $5.6 million in ongoing funding to these regional facilities to get these individuals the help that they need sooner. It will not only be better care, it will also be more efficient and cost-effective than what we are doing today.”

Some lawmakers may bristle at such a request, however. Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, led the Appropriations Committee for six sessions and frequently clashed with the administration over the question of “one-time funding” for a worthy project versus ongoing funding, especially when the one-time funding comes from the federal government.

“That’s kind of the thing we always fear a little bit,” said Karr, who’s still a member of the Appropriations Committee. “You’re asking for one-time dollars. What’s the ongoing commitment? Is there going to be one?”

Centers serve recognized need

The state is not the only funding source for the crisis care centers, which are classified as “Appropriate Regional Facilities (ARF)” in federal funding nomenclature.

An ARF is essentially a facility that keeps people in crisis out of jails or more severe, restrictive and expensive placements.

Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City (South Dakota Legislative Research Council)

“We don’t want any of these folks in the jail,” said Helene Duhamel, a Rapid City lawmaker whose full-time job is communications for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t have space, it’s too expensive, and it’s not appropriate for somebody that’s in a mental health crisis and hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Community leaders and law enforcement officials in South Dakota and advocacy organizations across the U.S. have long been interested in advancing such a model. Many have backed it with cash.

Rapid City’s Pivot Point was the benefactor of $4.6 million in ARPA dollars earlier this year, for example, but there were other sources. The facility, which will be handed off to Pennington County on Christmas Eve, also secured funding from local partners like Monument Health and national organizations like the Helmsley Foundation, which will contribute $4 million to the facility’s ongoing operations for the first three years.

Pivot Point is located near the Pennington County Jail and the county’s Care Campus, which does handle addiction and mental health crises, but only allows for stays of up to 24 hours.

With its eight recliner-type chairs for stays up to 24 hours and 16 beds for stays up to five days, the new facility expands the options for Pennington County, according to Amy Iverson, a former state Department of Social Services official who now serves as director of Behavior Management Systems, the organization that will operate the facility.

“They come in, get an assessment, really determine what’s going on with that person, and we get them connected to whatever resource they might need, whether that’s a connection to outpatient counseling services, or other things in the community,” Iverson said.

In Watertown, the Human Services Agency is adding four beds for crisis care. That nonprofit raised money for the crisis stabilization area of its new facility, being rebuilt at an estimated cost of $7.5 million, from the city, Codington County and local banks.

The Human Services Agency in Watertown, set to open in early 2023, will include a crisis stabilization center for those experiencing a mental health emergency. (Submitted photo)

Its share of this spring’s ARPA allocation was $3.5 million, “ with an additional $1 million being added to support construction and service delivery.”

Watertown’s counselors will use techniques for de-escalation similar to those used by the mobile crisis team in Sioux Falls, said Kari Johnston, executive director of the Human Services Agency. In that city, contractor Southeastern Behavioral Health has a group of on-call counselors tasked with responding to calls at the request of officers. That approach keeps those in crisis in their homes, but it requires a staff footprint large enough to peel off counselors for in-home visits.

“We don’t have enough staff to be able to maintain (a mobile crisis team),” said Johnston, but the new Watertown center will offer de-escalation services similar to those employed by the mobile crisis team in Sioux Falls.

In Yankton, the ARPA funding went to an existing facility. Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health got $232,938 in ARPA dollars for six months of crisis stabilization operations.

Future funding sources unclear

The question of ongoing funding looms large for Iverson and Johnston.

As the Watertown project inched closer to reality, Johnston said, “that’s been the question: how are we going to fund this?”

Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls (South Dakota Legislative Research Council)

Could a fee-for-service model help fill the gaps? Perhaps additional county funding could cover operations, particularly if the new model saves money long-term for counties in each ARF’s region.

“Certainly, we will do a better job of coordinating care for people,” Iverson said. “There should be savings.”

The level of savings is unclear, though, as are the usage rates Pivot Point might see as the years pass and counties become more familiar with it.

“Once this is available, more people are probably going to start accessing this type of a service,” Iverson said. “And so people that maybe got nothing will now be willing to come and get some help.”

Cost sharing could involve multiple counties and a share from the state, Iverson said, who said the facilities are advantageous for both. Start-up funds are in place, but there are questions about the long term.

“Probably some kind of a joint funding would be ideal, whether that happens or not …boy, I couldn’t say. I don’t have a crystal ball.”

At least a few lawmakers are likely to have pointed questions about the centers. The talk of ongoing funding in Noem’s budget address was “disappointing” to Rep. Karr, the former Appropriations Committee chair.

“There was never a conversation about ongoing commitment, where we’re going to fund them and operate them,” said Karr, who will remain on the Appropriations Committee for the 2023 session, which begins Jan. 10. “It was about building them for the communities.”

South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
