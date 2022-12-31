Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Dissecting Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- Donovan Mitchell snapped out of his slump in historic fashion on Monday night as he led the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 21-point deficit to their second straight victory over the Chicago Bulls, 145-134, in overtime inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 71-point performance put him in...
Donovan Mitchell’s miraculous record-setting basket Monday night shouldn’t have counted, NBA says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA history shouldn’t have been made on Monday night. At least, that’s what the NBA said after video review of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 come-from-behind overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report -- the league’s assessment of...
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell makes NBA history with 71-points vs. Chicago Bulls: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to an overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls by scoring a franchise-record 71 points. Not even LeBron James or Kyrie Irving had managed to score that many points in one game while in a Cavaliers’ uniform. Fifty-seven points was the most LeBron and Kyrie had mustered.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Greg Beals exits as Akron baseball coach for Marshall without coaching a game for Zips
Former University of Akron baseball coach Greg Beals didn’t even take his first trip to the pitcher’s mound. Beals, according to reports, has accepted the same position at Marshall and his hiring will be announced later this week. Beals recently changed his Twitter profile to list himself as Marshall's baseball coach. UA hired Beals...
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
Watch Donovan Mitchell send the Cavaliers to overtime vs. Bulls by grabbing his own free throw rebound for the tying bucket (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is having a career night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star guard added to his highlight reel by rebounding his own free throw and hitting the bucket while falling to the ground to tie the game at 130 with three seconds left and eventually send it into overtime.
Ross Tucker: This is a big game for the Browns; Watson's play will shape outlook going into offseason
Ross Tucker talks about the NFL’s decisions ahead following the medical emergency for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, why this Week 18 matchup against the Steelers is big for the Browns and Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh’s NFL interest.
Watch Deshaun Watson find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has his first two-touchdown game as a member of the Browns. His second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game at Washington in the third quarter came when he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson, who converted two third downs on the drive...
Kevin Love passes Campy Russell to become 10th on the Cavaliers’ all-time field goal list
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is no doubt that the city of Cleveland has left a mark on Kevin Love. In return, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the Cavaliers franchise. Love passed Cavalier legend Campy Russell for 10th on the all-time made field goals list on Monday night, knocking in a post-up bucket over Bulls guard Zach LaVine with 7:43 left in the first quarter. It marked his first points of the game and his 2,481st field goal with the Cavaliers.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
