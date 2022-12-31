ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs player among rescuers after aircraft crashed near Davis Islands

By Stephanie Cardenas
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSsH0_0jzV2u3F00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who rescued four people after their tour aircraft crashed near Davis Islands on Thursday.

Around 5:07 p.m., according to Tampa police, the chopper was making its way back to Peter O. Knight Airport when the pilot allegedly heard a loud bang and then lost power.

Approximately 300 feet from the airport's beach, the helicopter landed in the water near the Davis Islands Yacht Club.

Good Samaritans on jet skis saved three passengers, including a 62-year-old male, a 59-year-old lady, and a 28-year-old man. The Marine Unit of the Tampa Police Department saved the 33-year-old pilot.

Officers reported that nobody was hurt and that all four passengers made it safely to shore.

Video of the helicopter floating in the water before it started to sink was posted by witnesses.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, one person was saved by the Tampa Police Department Marine Unit, and good samaritans saved three people on jet skis.

A boat from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit also provided assistance.

The FAA and NTSB are helping with the recovery of the chopper, according to the police.

Regarding the recovery of the helicopter, the police stated that they are collaborating with the FAA and NTSB.

The FAA and NTSB are helping with the recovery of the chopper, according to the police.

Investigations into the collision will continue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Former MU Tiger Blaine Gabbert, brothers rescue people after helicopter crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero Thursday when a helicopter crashed into Hillsborough Bay in Tampa. He and his two brothers were cruising nearby on jet skis, checking out from afar some of the sailboats at a yacht club, when they heard a “faint noise” south of Davis Island and rushed toward it.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
BRADENTON, FL
iheart.com

Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport

It's almost time for the flamingo at Tampa International Airport to get a new name!. A panel of 6 judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Administration, along with the artist who created the flamingo, met three times to evaluate the submissions. There were over 65,000 entries, so narrowing it down to three was quite the task.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint

2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Four rescued after helicopter lands in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and three passengers were rescued Thursday after their helicopter made an emergency landing in the water off Davis Island, the Tampa Police department said. Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Robinson R44 helicopter, carrying a pilot and three passengers, was on the approach to...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
LAKE WALES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy