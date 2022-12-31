After Orange Bowl win, QB Joe Milton III likely key for Tennessee’s ‘freaky bright’ future

Listen to Joe Milton III speak, and it won’t take long to understand just how much football means to him.

The 22-year-old quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers was born and spent most of his early life in Pahokee, a rural town located in Palm Beach County along the shore of Lake Okeechobee with a population of about 5,400. Milton has a tattoo on his arm that reads “Muck City,” the phrase given to his hometown and the surrounding area because of the vast sugarcane fields found in the area.

“I didn’t have everything I wanted,” Milton said. “I pretty much dreamed everything I wanted. And every morning, I played football.”

He always kept a football around — first it was foam Nerf footballs when he was just starting to play; now it’s extra balls from practice that he keeps by his bed at home in Knoxville while at school. His obsession with football was go great growing up that his mom would stop him from playing the sport as a punishment instead of, say, taking away video games.

“Little did she know,” Milton said, “I still went outside and played football.”

He stands 6-5 now and has been blessed with a cannon for a right arm that helped him become a four-star football prospect and has him in the position he’s in now. He once threw a football 70 yards from his knees and always told people he could throw it at least 80 yards standing up.

“It’s actually more than 80,” Milton admitted.

Milton tries to stay stoic regardless of his performance, and he’s had his share of ups and downs over the past five years of his college football career.

But on Friday, after a statement win in the biggest game of his career to date in a stadium about 90 minutes south of where he grew up?

“I smiled a couple times,” Milton said.

And for good reason.

Milton earned most valuable player honors after leading No. 6 Tennessee to a 31-14 win over seventh-ranked Clemson in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. He finished the game with 251 yards on 19-of-28 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It was a statement game for Tennessee as a team,” Milton said, “and also a statement game for me.”

Especially when you consider the circumstances.

For Tennessee as a whole, it was the final stamp on their best season in more than two decades. The Volunteers finished the season 11-2 and are a lock to finish as a top-10 team for the first time since 2001, when the Phillip Fulmer-led Volunteers also went 11-2 and were No. 4 in the Associated Press poll.

“The future is freaky bright for Tennessee football,” Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

And for Milton, it was the final audition to show why he should enter the offseason as the front-runner to be Tennessee’s starting quarterback in his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility.

Friday was just his second start of the season for Tennessee after one-time Heisman Trophy hopeful Hendon Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in the Volunteers’ penultimate regular-season game against South Carolina.

Milton, who opened the 2021 season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback before being sidelined by an injury two games into that year, wasn’t fazed by the big stage or by the fact that he was without two of the Volunteers’ top receivers in Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, both of whom opted out.

Instead, he remained poised in the pocket, made the plays that were available to him and didn’t over-do it.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7)sets up to pass in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, December 30, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Oh, and he showcased that cannon of an arm, too. Milton had perfect touch on his two big plays of the night — a 50-yard throw to freshman Squirrel White in the second quarter that set up a 2-yard Jabari Small rushing touchdown and a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton in the fourth quarter that put the game away. His other two touchdowns were a 16-yard strike to redshirt junior Bru McCoy in the first quarter and a 14-yard pass to White in the third quarter.

“Just had to stay calm,” Milton said. “That play is going to happen when it happens. When you come to the sideline you’ve just pretty much got to stay equal headed.”

And he had the support of the man he replaced.

Milton and Hooker transferred into Tennessee together ahead of the 2021 season, Milton coming in from Michigan and Hooker from Virginia Tech. They were roommates this season and watched film together regularly, discussed game plans and hypothetical approaches to certain scenarios and built a bond as they tried to return Tennessee to national relevance regardless of who was making the plays.

Hooker was on stage with Milton for the postgame celebration.

“Just enjoying these moments that we have,” Milton said. “Any play can be your last.”

Hooker’s last play for Tennessee came in the fourth quarter of the Volunteers’ 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19, when a non-contact injury resulted in a torn ACL. To that point, Hooker had led Tennessee to a 9-1 record — with wins over LSU and Alabama highlighting the stretch — and a No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll.

The loss to South Carolina essentially knocked Tennessee out of playoff contention, but Milton stepped up to lead the Volunteers to a blowout win over Vanderbilt and a signature win in the Orange Bowl.

“He got us here,” Milton said, “so I had to get it done.”

The focus now shifts to 2023. Milton, who finished the season with 971 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions in limited playing time, enters the offseason as the Volunteers’ presumptive starter for next season. Tennessee does bring in five-star quarterback prospect Nico Iamaleava and also has Tayven Jackson, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2022, on the roster to push Milton for the job.

Regardless of how it plays out, and whether Milton is under center or not when the Volunteers begin their season Sept. 2 against Virginia, Milton will be there — stoic, humble, prepared for his next step.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are at. Those guys, I’m gonna help them to the end. I wish the best for all of them. Our quarterback room has been great for the past two years. We’re looking forward to adding Nico to that now and looking forward to getting each other better.”