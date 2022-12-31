ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Football icon Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
The Guardian

‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral

Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
The Guardian

Should Harry Kane already be England’s leading goalscorer?

“Following Ally McCoist’s tongue-in-cheek claim that Kylian Mbappé scored ‘the first World Cup final hat-trick where all three crossed the line’, are there any other examples of footballing firsts or records whose holder is disputed or shrouded in controversy?” tweets Steve Hyde. A footnote in...

