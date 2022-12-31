ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ridgeland at Canton Boys Basketball Open 5A Play

Ridgeland boys basketball played at Canton Tuesday. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter with just under three minutes left to play and a 48-42 Canton lead because of a water leak coming from the ceiling. The coaches of both teams say the game will be completed on January 30 only if it impacts […]
CANTON, MS

