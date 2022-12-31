ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Judging Rosendale by the company he keeps

By Peter D. Fox
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtpCC_0jzV1Zoj00

Rep. Matt Rosendale in Townsend during Election Season 2022 (Photo via Matt Rosendale Twitter).

Now that Matt Rosendale has comfortably settled into his second term representing those of us in eastern Montana, giving western Montana over to Ryan Zinke again, it’s time for the 43 percent of us who didn’t vote for him to have an opportunity to examine his stewardship of our interests in the House of Representatives.

Some credit the maxim, “A man is known by the company he keeps,” to the ancient sage Aesop. Proverbs 13:20 conveys the same lesson.

What company is Rosendale keeping nowadays?

He is proud to be a member of the group known as the 44-member House Freedom Caucus that includes Republican political firebrands Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,  Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar, a group fairly labeled as on the far right-wing of the political spectrum.

If you’re comfortable with Matt proudly aligning himself – and his representation of us – with this group, read on no further.

But if his association with this fantastical group concerns you, then please pay more attention as he collects the paycheck eastern Montana gives him.  Some things to keep in mind:

  • He seems to be afraid of meeting his constituents face-to-face unless it is a carefully controlled event or a friendly conservative radio talk show.  His town hall events are controlled telephone call-ins with questions carefully screened and selected.
  • Facebook and Twitter are his primary public voices for those who want or are able to engage social media.  On the positive side, press releases from his office are on his official House website. Check ‘em out .
  • His public pronouncements and actions reveal a person who sees the world only through a constricted prism of his own hard-set personal judgments. The interests and needs of eastern Montanans are wider and more diverse than his mindset.
  • His effectiveness as a legislator can be questioned.  According to the Montana Free Press, of the 26 bills that Rosendale has introduced as a congressman, none has received so much as a hearing.
  • His need to castigate Democrats eclipses common sense, and often the truth. In mid-November he pinned diesel fuel shortages in Montana on “the Biden’s Administration’s failed policies” while ignoring (or being ignorant of) lingering global economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide competition for energy.

Most concerning at this time, though, are his intractable and shallow positions toward U.S. support of Ukraine in its war with Russia and how the nation should deal with the immigration crisis along our southern border.

Many Montanans understand that Ukraine’s fight to repel Putin’s invasion is the frontline of resisting future Putin aggression in Europe.  Rosendale, with a distinctly demonstrably limited world view, does not and resultantly is dangerous. He should avail himself of the recently released 2022 National Defense Strategy that points out the “acute threat posed by Russia, demonstrated most recently by Russia’s unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine.”  (There’s also the unconscionable, monstrous civilian- targeting campaign being waged. Is he comfortable looking away?)

Of course, Americans should be aware of the cost of our support but in the over-the-top methodology of the Freedom Caucus, Rosendale has linked the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to his support for a ridiculous Marjorie Taylor Greene resolution allotting the government a mere 14 days to provide the House with a humanly impossible amount of information.

Resolved, That the President is requested, and the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State are directed, to transmit, respectively, to the House of Representatives, not later than 14 days after the date of the adoption of this resolution, copies of all documents, charts, or tables, including notes from meetings, audio recordings, records (including telephone and email records), correspondence, and other communications, and any financial statements detailing purchases, recipients, and government expenditures to the extent that any such one or more items are within the possession of the President or Secretaries aforementioned, respectively, and refer or relate to congressionally appropriated funds directed to the nation of Ukraine—whether in regard to military, civilian, or financial aid— between January 20, 2021 and November 15, 2022.

Finally, we need to see if Rosendale might work to understand the “why” of Central Americans fleeing their homelands. In smaller scale, the exodus has been underway since the late 1970s and early 1980s. It will take more than 30-foot barriers and more border guards to quell the flow.

I’ll be watching Congressman Rosendale over the next two years. I hope you will, too.

The post Judging Rosendale by the company he keeps appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work

When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review

A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Daily Montanan

It’s time to stop promoting Montana

They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race

Hang on to your hats, cow people.  This 2024 U.S. Senate race has been identified as one of the top three races in the United States. The 2020 race between Steve Bullock and Steve Daines cost almost $80 million. This one will easily exceed $100 million. Why so expensive? It could decide control of the […] The post The battle lines are already being drawn in Montana’s 2024 Senate race appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations

The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices alleging that Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras accepted a gift from the Montana Family Foundation by living rent-free in a house in the shadow of the state Capitol. Juras did not respond directly to a request for comment. A spokesperson from […] The post Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy