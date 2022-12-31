ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mattachine
3d ago

This woman is a total paranoid. She sued her challenger last time insisting he was trolling her. The Judge felt differently. NUT JOB!

LeftRightLeft
3d ago

The Republican Party has turned into such garbage! Even threatening their own🤣🤣

Trump is a Loser!
3d ago

Of course it was MTG. She thinks she’s part of the 5 families

Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
NEW YORK STATE
The Veracity Report

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day: ‘Ketchup on the walls’

Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
