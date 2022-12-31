Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
TechRadar
Why the PS5 means that Gen 4 SSDs aren't going away any time soon
A new generation of SSDs may be upon us, but thanks to the PS5, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs won’t be going anywhere soon. Currently, the only way to expand the PS5’s limited internal storage space and install more games is to plug a Gen 4 NVMe SSD into the console’s M.2 port. This function is going to have an unusual impact on storage drive standard, extending its lifespan past its usual shelf, even while significantly better Gen 5 models are beginning to appear for PC.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
TechRadar
Sony could finally compete with Xbox Game Pass streaming thanks to patent
A recently discovered Sony patent describes a new device that could enable cloud gaming services when paired with a streaming stick. This potential streaming device could seemingly eschew the need for a PS5 console. The patent (opens in new tab) itself, discovered by VeryAli Gaming (opens in new tab), shows that the device acts as a pass-through between your TV and streaming sticks of choice.
TechRadar
My living room isn't ready for a PS5 Pro
Sony’s really knocked it out of the park this generation. The PS5, while still a nightmare to buy in some regions, is an outstanding console. Packing in tons of high-end features and offering an excellent line-up of first-party exclusives. It’s the most technically accomplished system the Japanese manufacturer has implemented. So do we really need a PS5 Pro?
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped for a major night vision camera upgrade
When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones launching soon, it seems that the Ultra model will once again have the biggest upgrades attached to it – and those upgrades apparently include "night vision" capabilities in terms of its cameras. This comes via well-respected leaker Ice...
TechRadar
The 12 most exciting cameras of 2023, from the Canon EOS R50 to the iPhone 15
Against all the odds, 2022 was a pretty big year for new cameras – we saw affordable mirrorless cameras make a much-needed comeback, while at the opposite end of the scale the Nikon Z9 scooped our camera of the year award. With the chip shortages and shipping delays now...
TechRadar
Best TVs at CES 2023: next-gen OLED from Samsung and LG, and what to expect
All the 8K and 4K TV news from CES 2023 that you need to know if you're looking to upgrade this year. TVs are always one of the biggest parts of CES, and CES 2023 will be no different. Most of the biggest TV makers announce their major launches for the year at the event, and we'll be updating this guide to the best TVs of CES 2023 with all the most significant news as it's announced.
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
TechRadar
Alienware’s gaming controller prototype is what Microsoft should’ve built ages ago
I have seen the future of ubiquitous gaming and it probably starts with a Alienware Project Nyx controller. The gaming PC maker gave me an early glimpse of the device, which is admittedly more concept than product, just prior to CES 2023, where it’s being officially unveiled. Put simply, this controller could influence the future of PC and even console gaming for years to come.
Samsung at CES 2023: TVs, smart fridges, and bendy screens
Samsung has had a CES 2023 jam-packed with new stuff, so we’re here to round up some of the choice pickings. Each year at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, Samsung tends to be among the busiest brands. You’d expect that given the sheer diversity of its offering, from fancy kitchen equipment to cutting edge home entertainment.
TechRadar
Look out, AMD: Intel announces 24-core laptop processor in world-first reveal
Yowsers! Well, we’ve had our first peek from CES at what Intel has in store for 2023, and the headline act has to be the mighty Intel Core i9-13980HX: the new most powerful consumer laptop processor in the world. It looks like Intel is all about the CPUs at...
game-news24.com
Bethesda confirms the release date for Starfield
Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.
TechRadar
HyperX SoloCast review: an affordable USB mic for podcasting
The HyperX SoloCast is slim on features, which isn't surprising considering its affordable price tag, but it picks up sound clearly, offers a decent amount of background noise rejection, and is easy for a beginner to use. It’s a cardioid mic, but it picks up sound from both in front and behind, which could be advantageous for some users.
TechRadar
These were the biggest Internet outages of 2022
It's no secret that Internet outages can be frustrating and disruptive, especially when they affect popular platforms and web hosting providers that many people rely on in their daily lives. While Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay may provide us with a look back at our listening habits, outage tracker...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
TechRadar
VPN APK: here’s how to download the best
Getting hold of an Android Package Kit, or APK, is sometimes the best way to get an app on your Android device, especially when it comes to VPN services. It’s the file format that ensures the VPN software is going to be compatible with your Android device, but going down the path of an APK isn’t normally done via the more commonly used Google Play store.
