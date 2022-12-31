Read full article on original website
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
talbotspy.org
Working Artists Forum Supports Art in Area Schools
Again this year, the Working Artists Forum is very pleased to announce they will again be presenting gift cards to the art departments of 33 area elementary schools. These contributions to the schools are due to a very successful Local Color Art Show at Christ Church during Plein Air Easton 2022. Forty-two artists were juried into Local Color and exhibited their art for sale. A portion of the sales are earmarked for the school gift card program.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore History: The Birth of the YMCA on the Eastern Shore
It is always reassuring to a community that some of its most respected nonprofit organizations reach a certain age. And from Chestertown to Cambridge, some of these volunteer-driven institutions are celebrating significant anniversaries ranging from 20 to 50 years old or older. All of them are worthy of great appreciation.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
talbotspy.org
Second Annual Frosty’s Holiday Village Draws Record Crowd
Nearly 1,400 people participated in For All Seasons’ second annual Frosty’s Holiday Village event on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton, MD. Participants included everyone from young families to Easton Midnight Madness shoppers and represented all ages and ethnicities.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
WDEL 1150AM
DSU announces spring commencement speakers
(Dover, DE) -- Officials at Delaware State University are gathering big names to speak at the spring commencement ceremony. Country music star Jimmy Allen will speak to the graduates in May. The school also announced that Alpha Phi Alpha International President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III is also on the...
WMDT.com
Felton Police congratulating member on promotion
FELTON, Del. – The Felton Police Department is congratulating Patrolman First Class Brian O’Hern on his promotion to Corporal. Thank you Corporal O’Hern for all you do. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Overfalls drops anchor on 2023
Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.
Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations
Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
Caroline County school resource officer dies after battle with PTSD
A Caroline County's Sheriff's Office corporal and school resource officer died on New Year's Eve, confirmed the Sheriff's Office. Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel took his own life after battling PTSD
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Polar Bear Club takes the 2023 plunge
Nearly 75 Polar Bears braved a balmy 47-degree Atlantic Ocean to welcome 2023 in the traditional New Year’s Day plunge at Cape Henlopen State Park. Polar Bears taking the plunge were Avery, Carly, Zane, Luca, JD and Connie Miller; Keith Ricker; Mia and Clinton Watts; Cannon, Bill and Raelee Lingo; Kevin Rough; Brett Leffet; Jeff and Jordan Kurtz; Ben Summers; Mike, Maisie and Sawyer MacGowan; Cory and Gabe Wideman; Mason Woodyard; Bob Hughes; Bill Clark; Annabella, Heather, Joey and Joe Baray; Sue, Jack, Suzannah, Lina, Meredith, James and Will Frederick; Chip Davis; Jack and Tessa Lingo; Rich, Amanda and Gus Lantz; Pat Backus, Mike and Chase Sanchez; Chris Gill; Cheleste, Adam, Porter and Averie Marvin; Samantha, Hank and Max Coveleski; Dan and Annabelle Mazur; Cole Conrad; Joey Cahill; Bryan and Greg Mack; Bruce Egolf; Lindsay, Alysia and Mark D’Ambrogi; Karen Zakarian; Charlie Burton; Monique Bamforth; and Jackie Lapenta.
Cape Gazette
Low-cost pet vaccine clinic set Jan. 8
Just Us and Cat Nippers will host a low-cost clinic for dog and cat vaccines from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Center, 33076 Rock Cove, Long Neck. FIV/FELV testing will be available, as well as heartworm and flea medication, and microchipping. Just Us...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
