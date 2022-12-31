ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO precautionary boil water advisory canceled

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
UPDATE, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. | KC Water canceled the precautionary boil water advisory affecting 17th Street from Main to Campbell streets by Sunday afternoon.

The cancelation comes after lab results showed "water quality and the tap water in this area meet the high standards for public drinking water," per KC Water.

The advisory was initiated after a 30-inch main break Friday night.

Repairs to the line were completed early Saturday. Repaving will begin Tuesday.

UPDATE, Dec. 31, 10:38 p.m. | The city of Kansas City, Missouri, shared Saturday night that the precautionary boil water advisory has been "narrowed."

The affected area now stretches from Main Street to Campbell Street along 17th Street.

Water samples continue to be quality tested by the KC Water Lab. Customers will be notified by KC Water when the advisory is lifted.

Questions or concerns regarding the advisory can be directed to KC Water at 816-513-0416.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City, Missouri, Water Department customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway and from Independence Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard are advised to boil water.

Precautionary water boil advisory area:

The precautionary advisory comes after a 30-inch water main break along W. 17th Street between Main Street and Walnut Street caused excessive flooding on Friday.

Residents in the affected area are recommended to boil tap water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for three minutes, and to remember to let it cool before drinking.

Ice made with unboiled water should not be used.

Tap water is safe for bathing and washing dishes, KC Water says.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said around 200,000 Kansas City residents could be impacted by the break. KC Water was on the scene Friday night to repair the break and clean up on the scene took place.

KC Water says samples of water in the area are undergoing lab testing, and after the testing results are confirmed, will inform customers when the boil water advisory comes to an end.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to KC Water at 816-513-1313.

