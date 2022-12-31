In 2022, the world has said goodbye to many luminaries from music and entertainment, including Fleetwood Mac superstar Christine McVie and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-winning director who helmed classic films like The Last Picture Show, as well as the Tom Petty documentary Runnin’ Down a Dream, died in early January. So too did former Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Calvin Simon and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang.

