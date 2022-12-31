ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Jonathan Cain Accuses Neal Schon of Destroying the Journey Brand

Jonathan Cain has released a statement in response to Journey bandmate Neal Schon's recent cease-and-desist order, which demanded that he stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Last month, Cain, who is married to Paula White, the former chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board,...
Highway 98.9

In Memoriam: 2022 Deaths

In 2022, the world has said goodbye to many luminaries from music and entertainment, including Fleetwood Mac superstar Christine McVie and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-winning director who helmed classic films like The Last Picture Show, as well as the Tom Petty documentary Runnin’ Down a Dream, died in early January. So too did former Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Calvin Simon and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang.
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy