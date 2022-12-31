(Neola) High School sports resume their competition schedule on Tuesday. Tri-Center’s matchup at Riverside will air on KSOM with video HERE. The Trojan boys have come out on top in five of their eight games this season. Coach Chad Harder is expecting a competitive game against Riverside. “It’s going to be a tough matchup. Coach (Nick) Kroon, in my opinion, is one of the best coaches around and a really good friend of mine too. They’ve got a really good team. When the (Grady) Jeppesen kid is healthy he’s one of the best players around. (Aiden) Bell and (Ayden) Salais really make them go. Those three alone make it a really, really tough matchup, because you can’t just focus on one. At the same time we know they are going to have a good scheme. Their record is deceiving because they haven’t been healthy. It’s going to be a battle against two teams I think are probably pretty equal.”

NEOLA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO