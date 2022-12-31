Multiple roads closing for the First Night in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is now a cone zone alert for the area around First Night in Northampton.

Main Street will be closed and the detour will be at Gothic Street and Westbound at Strong Ave, according to the Northampton Police Department. King Street from Turnbull Road to Main Street will be closed, with the detour for Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Trumbull Road. Pleasant Street from Hampton Ave to Main Street will be closed, where the Northbound traffic will be detoured at Hampton Ave on Saturday.

Northampton Police Department

The closures will begin at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday and will end 15 minutes past midnight.

