Northampton, MA

Multiple roads closing for the First Night in Northampton

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtp6t_0jzUxuYc00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is now a cone zone alert for the area around First Night in Northampton.

38th First Night Northampton

Main Street will be closed and the detour will be at Gothic Street and Westbound at Strong Ave, according to the Northampton Police Department. King Street from Turnbull Road to Main Street will be closed, with the detour for Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Trumbull Road. Pleasant Street from Hampton Ave to Main Street will be closed, where the Northbound traffic will be detoured at Hampton Ave on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n9Rp_0jzUxuYc00
Northampton Police Department

The closures will begin at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday and will end 15 minutes past midnight.

Related
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Ludlow sells for $500,000

Brianna Novaris and Kyle Benoit bought the property at 160 Pinewood Road, Ludlow, from Peter E Miccoli and Tamara J Miccoli on Dec. 16, 2022, for $500,000 which works out to $187 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,826-square-foot lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million

Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

