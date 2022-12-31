ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

‘Bee’ yourself in 2023

By Michael B. Hardison
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
This is of the Sampson County Beekeeper Association bees with red pollen from a henbit flower. Courtesy Photo

An exciting new opportunity is headed to Sampson County during the early months of 2023 related to one of the most important facets in agriculture: honey bees.

The Sampson County Beekeepers Association (SCBA) will be hosting a “Bee School” for four consecutive Thursdays starting in January to aid interested parties in becoming North Carolina State Beekeeper Association (NCSBA) Certified Beekeepers.

Classes start on Jan. 12, 2023 and runs on the 19th, 26th and Feb. 2, each course that Thursday in set for 6 to 9 p.m. The course will take place at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office in Clinton located at 55 Agricultural Place. Cost for the courses is $50 per person or $75 per family, the cost also includes the notebook and copy of beekeeping guide.

The basics for each course aligns with the NCSBA guidelines for the Master Beekeeping Program. Topics include basic beekeeping, tools and equipment, safety, pathogens and seasonal management.

After four months of mentored beekeeping, participants take a practical examination to achieve being NCSBA Certified Beekeepers. The North Carolina State Beekeepers Association Written Exam will be on Feb. 5.

As for why beekeeping is so important to Sampson County, President of the Sampson County Beekeepers Association, Tammy Butler, shared some insight.

According to Butler the number of hives and beekeepers is steadily declining but over 100 crops in North Carolina depend on bees for pollination. Some of the important crops she entailed in this area that require pollination are blueberries, squashes, peppers, melons and cucumbers.

“A single cucumber flower needs 8-12 visits from a pollinator to produce a cucumber,” she said.

For any curious about the level of instruction quality one can expect to receive from the SCBA Butler said this.

“We promote the best practices in beekeeping. We provide mentors to assist new beekeepers which will assist with an issues that arise. Many members have years of valuable experience.”

While Butler is the president of the SCBA she is relatively new to beekeeping herself. She’d share these words to those who are thinking about joining them as fellow beekeepers.

“As a relative newcomer to beekeepers, I am constantly amazed at these insects,” Butler said. “There is nothing that compares with opening a hive of 60,000 bees that are so focused on their hive, queen and production of their honey that you are basically insignificant.”

“Each season brings a new set of challenges,” she added. “You feel that you are working in tandem to insure their safety and survival, the honey is just a bonus.”

For more information on the “Bee School”, it’s course or beekeeping in general, Butler said contact Cooperative Extension at 910-592-7161 or email sampsoncountybeekeepers@gmail.com. They also have a Facebook page, just search Sampson Beekeepers Association.

Sampson Independent

