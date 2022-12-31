ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lady Raiders open Big 12 Conference play against preseason favorite Iowa State

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwBIT_0jzUxL6X00

The Texas Tech women's basketball team saved the toughest game of its December homestand for last. And while it's the final day of the year, it's the first step on the Big 12 Conference journey.

The Lady Raiders (12-1) will host Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday to open the conference slate. The Cyclones, ranked 15th in the Associated Press poll, were the preseason pick to win the Big 12, spurred by conference preseason player of the year Ashley Joens.

Tech enters on an 11-game winning streak, one season after finishing 11-19. That included a 4-14 mark in conference, losing both matchups with ISU. Joens was a key contributor in both games, which included a 24-point, 12-rebound outing for the all-America guard in the most recent meeting.

Joens is averaging 19.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

"She's a terrific player, obviously," Lady Raiders coach Krista Gerlich said Thursday. "She's going to get her points; we want to limit them. I don't think we can stop her, we've just got to be able to slow her down a little bit. We've got to defend her without fouling. We've got to make her take contested shots. … She's just so efficient in everything she does."

Gerlich emphasized guarding Joens, and the Cyclones as a whole, will take a team effort. That includes dealing with 6-foot-6 Stephanie Soares, one of ISU's newcomers. The Brazil native was a two-time NAIA player of the year while at The Master's University in California.

Soares is second on the Cyclones (8-2) with 15.8 points per game while shooting 57.3%. She averages a team-high 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.

"I think she definitely will be a pro one day," Gerlich said. "I think that she's very well-rounded. She can step out and shoot the 3, she can run the floor, and she can score on the inside. But I think the thing that she probably does the best for them that they haven't had in the past is a rim protector.

"It's really going to be difficult for us to get the ball in the paint and be successful with it there. But I do think that our post players can match her. … It definitely is not going to fall in the hands of our post players to stop her; it's going to have to be team defense. That goes without saying for the entire (Cyclones) team."

The Lady Raiders spread the ball in non-conference play, exhibited by their last game, a 68-45 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday. Six players scored at least seven points, with four in double figures. Jasmine Shavers led the way with 12, with Bryn Gerlich adding 11.

Rhyle McKinney, who has started all 13 games, is tied with Bre'Amber Scott for the Tech lead at 12.3 points per game. Freshman sensation Bailey Maupin is third at 11.9, and reserve post Jazmaine Lewis is averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders will look to win their 12th consecutive game for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. But it will be against a stark uptick in competition. Tech's past seven opponents are a combined 24-55.

The Lady Raiders have not won a Big 12 opener since 2014-15, but Krista Gerlich has seen the usual increase in energy as the team prepared.

"I definitely think that there's a different energy when you're starting conference play," the Lady Raiders coach said. "It's about opponents that we're very familiar with. It's about the goals that we've set in the preseason for the conference race. … You get a little extra pep in your step and get a little bit more motivated."

No. 15 Iowa State at Texas Tech

Big 12 Conference women's basketball

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: United Supermarkets Arena

Records: Iowa State 8-2; Texas Tech 12-1

Radio: 107.7 FM

Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia and @annierice_photo on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and images at lubbockonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

World Record Weightlifter Helps Prank Texas Tech Football Team

The Texas Tech locker room got a bit of a surprise. Here's proof that even "Fearless Champions" can be intimidated. Guys pretend not to notice, but yeah, they notice what other guys in the gym are lifting. Imagine you're a world-class athlete and someone comes in and just blows away anything you've ever done.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
FMX 94.5

Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash

A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC Health System welcomes its first baby of 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!. On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital. Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock small business owners reflect on 2022, hopeful for new year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are resolving to eat better or go to the gym more, some vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers Market are just hoping to keep their businesses afloat. “I love when you meet people or when somebody tries on something and it makes them feel...
LUBBOCK, TX
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects

As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KCBD

Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy