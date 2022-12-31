Read full article on original website
Related
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Angels, among other teams, could be interested in acquiring this All-Star if his team shows a willingness to trade him.
SF Giants player development loses a notable staff member
SF Giants coordinator of pitching sciences Matt Daniels announced his departure from the organization on the first day of 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
There have been several reports regarding potential trade discussions between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, which makes too much sense.
Comments / 0