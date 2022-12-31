Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Warrington: Talk of Wood Facing Lara - Why Can't I Have The Winner?
Former two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, 32-years-old, is gearing up for a new year. Last month in Leeds, Warrington suffered the second defeat of his pro career when he lost a twelve round decision to mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez, who walked away with the IBF world title. Initially...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Maps Out Joshua's 2023: April Return, Whyte Rematch, Blockbuster Fight With Wilder
There was an overlap of more than a year where Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were unbeaten and held every major heavyweight title between them. Both have since suffered multiple title fight defeats though it hasn’t at all dulled demand for meeting between the hulking heavyweights. In fact, Joshua’s side is more confident than ever of such a fight taking place in the year ahead.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Hopes Tank KOs Hector Luis Garcia: ‘It’ll Make Our Fight Even More Interesting’
Ryan Garcia will arguably be Gervonta Davis’ biggest fan on Jan. 7 when Tank takes on Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Should Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) defeat Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), rival Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will be...
Boxing Scene
Nelson: Fury Will Prove Dominance as Heavyweight King By Beating Usyk
Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. However, Nelson is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defeat Usyk when they collide in an undisputed fight that is being negotiated to take place in the month of March.
Boxing Scene
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Boxing Scene
Moses Itauma Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
FRANK WARREN AND Queensberry have announced the signing of World Youth and European Heavyweight champion Moses Itauma to a long-term promotional agreement. The highly rated Chatham-based heavy turned 18 on Thursday and joins his older brother, Olympic Youth champion Karol, in the Queensberry ranks and fighting on BT Sport. Itauma...
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
