Endymion parade's starting spot in doubt; deal possible to allow krewe to roll on Orleans Avenue
The enormous Krewe of Endymion parade, which customarily begins on Orleans Avenue at the edge of City Park, is currently set to run on a shortened route in 2023 that would chop off eight blocks on Orleans and begin at the corner of Orleans and South Carrollton Avenue, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
This woman was carjacked at the New Orleans Costco. Now she's suing the retailer.
A New Orleans woman injured during a carjacking last year at the Costco Wholesale gasoline pumps off South Carrollton Avenue is suing the retailer, alleging the store did not take adequate steps to protect its customers after a series of violent incidents at the New Orleans location in the months leading up to her carjacking.
Covington gives away native tree seedlings
Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with a tree seedling giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon, or until seedlings are gone, Jan. 28 at the Covington Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the seedlings. Anyone who can help should email the group at info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
McDonald's closes lower Canal Street store, three months after Starbucks shutters
McDonald's has closed its last restaurant on lower Canal Street in New Orleans, with the franchise owner citing "a multitude of reasons" for the shuttering less than three months after Starbucks closed its flagship store directly across the busy thoroughfare. The local owner would not pinpoint any particular reason behind...
Details on Walter 'Wolfman' Washington's funeral and tribute concert this week
Walter “Wolfman” Washington, the legendary New Orleans guitarist and singer who died of cancer on Dec. 22 at age 79, will be celebrated twice this week. His funeral is Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon. His funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., to be followed immediately by a jazz funeral procession, with a horse-drawn carriage, to St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 at 3421 Esplanade Ave.
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar
Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
Carnival season begins, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington tribute, Bo Dollis Jr. and more New Orleans events coming up Jan. 3-9
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades in medieval costumes in the French Quarter on its patron saint’s birthday. WWOZ director Beth Arroyo Utterback is the Queen, Laura Plantation’s Joseph Dunn is King, and Emmeline Meyer rides as Joan. The procession starts at Bienville and N. Peters streets and goes by the St. Louis Cathedral and statue of Joan and ends at Jackson Square. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Visit joanofarcparade.org for details.
Kenner announces new rules for garbage collection in 2023. Here's what's changing.
The city of Kenner has announced new rules for garbage collection this year. Beginning in 2023, Kenner’s drop-off site for residential waste will only be open on weekends, and curbside collection of bulky debris requiring a boom truck will occur only on Wednesdays. The changes come amid an ongoing...
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
Tulane launches $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs
Tulane University’s Innovation Institute will launch a $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs, targeting groups who have historically faced barriers in accessing capital to start businesses. The Tulane Ventures fund – built from $5 million in federal funding that was matched by $5 million from Tulane...
Northshore Tech launches new psychiatric training program
To help address the rise in post-pandemic mental health issues, the Northshore Technical Community College is responding by launching a new program that will train students who want to enter the mental health field to become a psychiatric technician. And thanks to a $20,000 donation by the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians, the college will have the seed money needed to get the program started in February.
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say
Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
Deadly mobile home fire in Bush possibly caused by faulty wiring
The heavy fog over New Year's weekend doubled response times to a fire in Bush Sunday that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman inside her mobile home, authorities said Tuesday. But firefighters said the blaze was likely well underway even before they were called, and more than half the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
Two men shot in Little Woods, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Little Woods that left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Wales and Sands streets at around 1:51 p.m. Two men had been shot, they said. One man went to a hospital via private conveyance, and another was transported by Emergency Medical Services.
