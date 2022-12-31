ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abita Springs, LA

Covington gives away native tree seedlings

Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Louisiana Arbor Day with a tree seedling giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon, or until seedlings are gone, Jan. 28 at the Covington Farmers Market. Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the seedlings. Anyone who can help should email the group at info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
COVINGTON, LA
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Details on Walter 'Wolfman' Washington's funeral and tribute concert this week

Walter “Wolfman” Washington, the legendary New Orleans guitarist and singer who died of cancer on Dec. 22 at age 79, will be celebrated twice this week. His funeral is Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon. His funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., to be followed immediately by a jazz funeral procession, with a horse-drawn carriage, to St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 at 3421 Esplanade Ave.
BOGALUSA, LA
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar

Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Carnival season begins, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington tribute, Bo Dollis Jr. and more New Orleans events coming up Jan. 3-9

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades in medieval costumes in the French Quarter on its patron saint’s birthday. WWOZ director Beth Arroyo Utterback is the Queen, Laura Plantation’s Joseph Dunn is King, and Emmeline Meyer rides as Joan. The procession starts at Bienville and N. Peters streets and goes by the St. Louis Cathedral and statue of Joan and ends at Jackson Square. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Visit joanofarcparade.org for details.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
Northshore Tech launches new psychiatric training program

To help address the rise in post-pandemic mental health issues, the Northshore Technical Community College is responding by launching a new program that will train students who want to enter the mental health field to become a psychiatric technician. And thanks to a $20,000 donation by the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians, the college will have the seed money needed to get the program started in February.
LACOMBE, LA
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadly mobile home fire in Bush possibly caused by faulty wiring

The heavy fog over New Year's weekend doubled response times to a fire in Bush Sunday that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman inside her mobile home, authorities said Tuesday. But firefighters said the blaze was likely well underway even before they were called, and more than half the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
BUSH, LA
Two men shot in Little Woods, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Little Woods that left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Wales and Sands streets at around 1:51 p.m. Two men had been shot, they said. One man went to a hospital via private conveyance, and another was transported by Emergency Medical Services.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

