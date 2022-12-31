ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
What would Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL mean for the Ohio State football team?

ATLANTA -- For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Achieving those things a year ago resulted in him entertaining NFL teams, even leading to an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. It appears he’s going through that process again, as multiple reports have linked him to be in consideration for the openings with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
Damar Hamlin: What we know as of Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center almost 18 hours later after collapsing following a tackle he made in Monday’s night game against the Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Thanks to solid second half by Deshaun Watson, Browns can exhale a bit – Terry Pluto

LANDOVER, Maryland – It was alarming. That’s what I was thinking when watching Deshaun Watson in the first half of Sunday’s game against Washington. The stats showed Watson with more sacks (4) than completed passes (3). Most of his sacks were because he held the ball too long. He often bolted from the pocket quickly without a clear idea of what he wanted to do.
How Donovan Mitchell joined Wilt in an elite club; the Browns’ best corner isn’t who you might think: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Donovan Mitchell’s big 71-point night, Wilt Chamberlain stories, how to feel about the Browns, and who the team’s best cornerback is right now. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry questions on the recording of interceptions; and the second-base extra-innings rule in MLB.
