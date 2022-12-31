Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Dissecting Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- Donovan Mitchell snapped out of his slump in historic fashion on Monday night as he led the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 21-point deficit to their second straight victory over the Chicago Bulls, 145-134, in overtime inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 71-point performance put him in...
Donovan Mitchell’s miraculous record-setting basket Monday night shouldn’t have counted, NBA says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA history shouldn’t have been made on Monday night. At least, that’s what the NBA said after video review of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 come-from-behind overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report -- the league’s assessment of...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Unbeaten no more, No. 1 Purdue heads to No. 24 Ohio State
Top-ranked Purdue enters uncharted territory when it plays No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Boilermakers (13-1,
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Watch how No. 12 Mentor beat No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, behind big games from Ian and Ryan Ioppolo
MENTOR, Ohio — Junior forward Ian Ioppolo scored a game-high 27 points, while guards Ryan Ioppolo and Matthew Biddell each had 17 to lead Mentor’s 72-67 win Tuesday night against Brunswick. See how it happened in the video above and hear from Ryan Ioppolo with coach Bob Krizancic,...
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
What would Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL mean for the Ohio State football team?
ATLANTA -- For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Achieving those things a year ago resulted in him entertaining NFL teams, even leading to an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. It appears he’s going through that process again, as multiple reports have linked him to be in consideration for the openings with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
Damar Hamlin: What we know as of Tuesday afternoon
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center almost 18 hours later after collapsing following a tackle he made in Monday’s night game against the Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Thanks to solid second half by Deshaun Watson, Browns can exhale a bit – Terry Pluto
LANDOVER, Maryland – It was alarming. That’s what I was thinking when watching Deshaun Watson in the first half of Sunday’s game against Washington. The stats showed Watson with more sacks (4) than completed passes (3). Most of his sacks were because he held the ball too long. He often bolted from the pocket quickly without a clear idea of what he wanted to do.
How Donovan Mitchell joined Wilt in an elite club; the Browns’ best corner isn’t who you might think: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Donovan Mitchell’s big 71-point night, Wilt Chamberlain stories, how to feel about the Browns, and who the team’s best cornerback is right now. Plus, we answer some Hey Terry questions on the recording of interceptions; and the second-base extra-innings rule in MLB.
