Local projects receive AACF funding

NELSONVILLE – The African American Community Fund (AACF) has awarded 17 grants, totaling nearly $58,000, to advance projects and programs serving African American individuals throughout Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties.

“Appalachian Ohio’s pioneering and rich history includes many notable contributions by the African American community,” said Ralph Smithers, AACF committee member. “These grants, funded by AACF supporters and our dedicated partners, will not only preserve that history but build upon it, creating better lives and opportunities today and stronger communities for generations to come.”

Earlier this year, AACF, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund and with support from the AEP Foundation, invited black-led and black-serving nonprofit and public organizations to apply for grants benefiting African American communities in the region.

Among local grants were:

∎ Books with Badges for startup funding to create a leadership academy and afterschool mentoring program. It will serve young people in Belmont, Guernsey, Jefferson, Monroe and Muskingum counties.

∎ Minority Business Resource Network for the third volume of its “Archives of the People” collection, which is raising awareness and preserving the historic contributions of African Americans in the Zanesville community and Muskingum County.

∎ Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition to support two summer 2023 Career Connections Camps for 50 junior high school students, exposing African American male and female students to career pathways.

∎ Zanesville Civic League to help implement its World of Art Expression, offering art sessions in diverse forms as a means of expressing thoughts and feelings while building confidence and resilience.

To learn more about the African American Community Fund and how to support its work, visit AppalachianOhio.org/AACF or contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111.

Information submitted by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.