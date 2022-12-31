Kentucky vs Iowa football final score, highlights, recap: Wildcats fall in Music City Bowl

Recap from the game: What we learned from Kentucky's loss to Iowa

It isn't a New Years Six bowl game like Kentucky football hoped it would be before the season began . And it won't feature the Wildcats' starting quarterback or running back.

But the Wildcats (7-5) will face a familiar opponent Saturday at noon in the Music City Bowl — Iowa. That's right, the Hawkeyes (7-5), last year's Citrus Bowl opponent.

This year's reunion, the second time the two programs will meet, doesn't have as much spice to it. But Cats fans can get a look at some of the players who could be big names in a year with Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez , among others, sitting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

The Wildcats also named Destin Wade the starting quarterback for this game, his first start with UK. Read more about Wade here .

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Mark Stoops and Kentucky takes on Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes :

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs Iowa football score, live updates, highlights

What time is the Kentucky football vs Iowa game?

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

What TV channel is the Music City Bowl on?

Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) will call the game on ABC (Louisville: Channel 11, Spectrum 4, Dish 11, DirecTV 11, AT&T U-Verse 11; Lexington: Channel 36, Spectrum 10, Dish 36, DirecTV 36, AT&T U-Verse 36).

How to stream Kentucky Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes football in Music City Bowl

The game will be available to stream on Watch ESPN with a subscription for ESPN+ or by signing up for a one-week free trial. Eligible subscribers can also stream the game on Hulu Live .

How to listen to Kentucky football in Music City Bowl

Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel (analysts) will call the game on the UK Sports Network (WHAS 840-AM in Louisville, WLAP 630 in Lexington).

Kentucky football vs Iowa series history

Kentucky leads the series 1-0 after beating the Hawkeyes 20-17 in last year's Citrus Bowl . Wildcats quarterback Will Levis completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, hitting current New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson 10 time for 170 yards . Running back Chris Rodriguez, who reached 100 yards in the game, scored the game-winning touchdown from 6 yards out with 1:48 left to play.

