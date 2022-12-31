ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrganews.com

National Weather Service: Potential For Strong/Severe Storms in NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming

Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
CUMMING, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Vinings Library remains closed as repair work continues

Thomas Brooks, Communications Specialist for the Cobb County Public Library system distributed the following public information release. “The Vinings Library will remain closed as repair work continues at the facility, Cobb County Public Library officials said Monday. “The library is closed for repairs due to flooding from a burst sprinkler...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wtva.com

Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

The real story of Peachtree City’s founding

After welcoming 2023 and reveling in a Georgia Bulldog victory, I had a moment of reflection and recognized that Peachtree City has gained a lot of new residents over the last decade or so. That being said, many people just do not know the city’s history, the development evolution, and what used to be some remarkably high municipal standards.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

