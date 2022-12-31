Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms

Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Alert: Forsyth County under Tornado Watch as storms move in
(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County. The hazardous weather advisory was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain in effect until 9:00 p.m.
wrganews.com
National Weather Service: Potential For Strong/Severe Storms in NWGA
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
wrganews.com
Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight
The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming
Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open. Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond)
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
Deputies warn Forsyth residents about pine straw scammers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential scammers in northeast Forsyth County. According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a few calls about a group of young men in a red pickup truck with a trailer, overcharging for pine straw.
cobbcountycourier.com
Vinings Library remains closed as repair work continues
Thomas Brooks, Communications Specialist for the Cobb County Public Library system distributed the following public information release. “The Vinings Library will remain closed as repair work continues at the facility, Cobb County Public Library officials said Monday. “The library is closed for repairs due to flooding from a burst sprinkler...
accesswdun.com
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
WXIA 11 Alive
Crash shuts down I-285 E in Clayton County near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
You're looking live at the southern edge of I-285 near where it links with I-75. That's in Clayton County right by Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
wtva.com
Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
The Citizen Online
The real story of Peachtree City’s founding
After welcoming 2023 and reveling in a Georgia Bulldog victory, I had a moment of reflection and recognized that Peachtree City has gained a lot of new residents over the last decade or so. That being said, many people just do not know the city’s history, the development evolution, and what used to be some remarkably high municipal standards.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
Comments / 0