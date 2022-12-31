Cromwell's period of personal rule as Protector, which began on 16 December, merely legalised his position as the single most important leader in post-monarchical England. It may be that Cromwell sought to make his authority constitutional, as the Instrument of Government allowed for, and it may also be that his objectives fell far short of dictatorship. However, his power base was narrow, being opposed not only by royalists at home and in exile, but also by the large Presbyterian faction, disillusioned republicans, and radicals within the army command. In a sense, the rule of the Major Generals was a response to the royalist risings of 1655, but it was also the result of a need to reorganise the army which, serving in England, Scotland and Ireland, was a considerable drain on the limited financial resources of the government. The Major Generals, war-hardened professional soldiers, proved themselves efficient in carrying through Cromwell's programme, but their involvement in local government alienated the country at large, and the long-term effects of their activities were felt long after the Restoration.

