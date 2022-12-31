Read full article on original website
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis
For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Sausage Tycoon Latest Russian Oligarch to Die
A Russian politician and sausage tycoon was found dead at a hotel on Christmas Eve in the Rayagada district of Odisha, India. Pavel Antov was found on December 24 at the Hotel Sai International after reportedly falling from the third floor in what local police initially called a suicide. Antov had just celebrated his 65th birthday a few days earlier, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Wagner Leader Admits to Struggles in Bakhmut as Reputation Hangs by Thread
Forces aligned with the Russian mercenary Wagner Group have reportedly been playing a key role in the monthslong Bakhmut assault.
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Peace in Ukraine and record heatwaves: our supporters’ predictions for 2023
After war, inflation, recession and climate disaster in 2022, what hope for 2023?. Well, at least a little, according to the Guardian’s supporters, who can see a few silver linings in the year ahead, among the more obvious clouds. From thousands of responses to our year-end survey, several people...
UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June. In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries’ ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those...
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica
Crowds lined up from early morning in St. Peter's Square as members of the public began to pay their last respects to the former pope. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports.Jan. 2, 2023.
US News & World Report Ranks Israel as 10th Most Powerful Nation
US News and World Report magazine has ranked Israel as the tenth most powerful nation in the world on its 2022 annual list. In overall rankings, Israel reached #37 – a drop of seven points from 2021. The Jewish State ranked highest on power, “movers,” entrepreneurship, “agility” and heritage.
Jordan Marks Red Line on Jerusalem Holy Sites
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in, and Jordanian King Abdullah II said he is willing to work with the familiar leader, despite some in his country calling Netanyahu’s return to power the king’s “worst nightmare.”. “We will work with anybody and everybody, as...
MAP 54 The Rule of the Major Generals
Cromwell's period of personal rule as Protector, which began on 16 December, merely legalised his position as the single most important leader in post-monarchical England. It may be that Cromwell sought to make his authority constitutional, as the Instrument of Government allowed for, and it may also be that his objectives fell far short of dictatorship. However, his power base was narrow, being opposed not only by royalists at home and in exile, but also by the large Presbyterian faction, disillusioned republicans, and radicals within the army command. In a sense, the rule of the Major Generals was a response to the royalist risings of 1655, but it was also the result of a need to reorganise the army which, serving in England, Scotland and Ireland, was a considerable drain on the limited financial resources of the government. The Major Generals, war-hardened professional soldiers, proved themselves efficient in carrying through Cromwell's programme, but their involvement in local government alienated the country at large, and the long-term effects of their activities were felt long after the Restoration.
Joseph Ratzinger’s choice to join the Hitler Youth
In his obituary of Pope Benedict (31 December), Peter Stanford writes that membership of the Hitler Youth was compulsory for the Ratzinger boys. It was not. My sister, brother and I are very proud that our father, Walter Gomm, born in 1925 in Königsberg, now Kaliningrad, resisted the pressure from his father (afraid for his only child) to become a member. Joseph Ratzinger had a choice. He didn’t take it.
The Vestal Virgins Who Protected Rome
The Vestal Virgins of RomePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Vestal virgins were six priestesses, appointed to serve and tend to Vesta-the Virgin goddess of the hearth. Vesta was said to be one of the most important and sacred parts of Roman religious beliefs as she was the goddess of the home, the one protecting the whole country against any bad that comes it’s way. Vestal virgins signify the devotion these priestesses had to protect their country from harm and the sacrifices they had to make in order to maintain their pride and position within Rome. If they failed to do so, they had to compensate with nothing else, but their own lives.
