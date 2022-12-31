YEAR IN REVIEW: Faribault's top 10 stories of 2022

Buildings lost, saved, erected and planned dominated the Faribault headlines in 2022.

A few of Faribault’s most historic buildings were lost, while other buildings downtown are being saved. A new apartment building was completed and plans for other apartment buildings were approved to help fill a housing shortage.

Beyond the buildings, the Faribault Public School District has many new leaders, and several new elected officials will start in January, following redistricting and the November elections.

If our top 10 stories of the year were decided solely based on the stories that garnered the most online views, it would be filled with crime news and other tragedies. We included in our list other stories that impacted broad portions of our community and will shape its future, and stories that got a lot of people talking on social media.

1. Historic buildings demolished

Several of Faribault’s most historic buildings are no more.

Demolition of most of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery complex on Highway 60 began in October and is still underway.

The oldest part of the complex dated back to the late 1800s and initially was home to the Farmer Seed catalog company. The nursery department was added in 1909.

The application that won the site placement on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s called the site “the most visible surviving structure linked to Faribault’s role as a major agricultural processing and distribution center for south central Minnesota from the 1890s through the 20th century.”

The nursery closed in 2018, a few years after the seed operation was sold off.

Developer KK&G Properties had intended to save three of the eight interconnected buildings on the site. But the company later determined the three-story building, which it planned to restore and convert into apartments, could not be saved. There was extensive building deterioration and soil contamination below, the developer informed city officials this spring.

The city approved revised plans that include a new apartment building, plus an indoor storage facility in two connected newer buildings that will see an addition.

A 167-year-old vacant house downtown was demolished the first week of November. Historical records list the building at 805 Central Ave. as initially housing a store, which made it one of the oldest commercial buildings still standing in the state.

But the building, which became county property after tax forfeiture, was in need of significant repair and was on a tiny lot with no space even to park a vehicle. An auction yielded no bidders, and no one came forward when the county sought someone to move the house. The now empty tiny lot will now be a bigger yard for the next-door neighbor.

Days later, seven county-owned buildings surrounding the Rice County Sheriff’s Office were torn down.

The county purchased the buildings when considering expanding the Sheriff’s Office in its current location. With a new Sheriff’s Office and jail instead now being built, the county decided to remove the aging, mostly vacant buildings and ready the spaces for potential future development. A study found it would have cost nearly $7 million to rehab the buildings.

The buildings included a former storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill built in 1900. The “welcome to historic downtown Faribault” mural on the side of that building was lost. But a mural on another Fourth Street building that pays homage to the Tilt-A-Whirl and its maker was saved and moved to the Paradise Center for the Arts.

2. Redevelopment of 13 downtown buildings begins

While several historic buildings were lost, 13 are being saved downtown thanks to a group of investors.

With the aid of the Chamber of Commerce and an investment and property management company, plans to redevelop the mostly vacant buildings, many of which were in a deteriorating condition, over the next few years.

Located primarily in the 200 and 300 blocks of Central Avenue, the buildings hold the potential for 30,000 square feet of retail space and almost the same amount of space for upstairs apartments.

The unexpected expiration of a state historic tax credit and the jump in interest rates forced the buyers of 13 mostly vacant historic downtown Faribault buildings to retool their redevelopment plans.

Work began this fall with repairing roofs and making other exterior repairs to protect the buildings from further damage. Interior renovations will occur later as funding becomes available. Spaces will be leased or potentially sold in phases.

One new occupant has already been announced. The Rice County United Way plans to open a used book store in the spring.

Investors include ophthalmologist Mike Richie and wife Mary, who own Mill City Senior Living; Brett Reese, leader of Rebound, an investment and management service company that is assisting with the project; and the Faribault Industrial Corporation, a nonprofit group formed to invest in developments.

The project has received $1 million in support from the city’s Economic Development Authority and its Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

3. New apartment buildings open, planned

While many familiar commercial buildings came down, a new apartment buildings opened or plans for several more were approved in 2022.

City officials say more rental housing is sorely needed to meet demand and provide a workforce needed for expanding employers in the city. The vacancy rate is less than 1%, well below the ideal of 5%.

But the growing rental options have prompted some pushback from residents. Concern at public hearings was predominately over increased traffic, while multiple social media commenters made racist posts about people who reside in apartments.

Straight River Apartments opened in September on First Avenue NE with 111 units. It is on the site of a former city public works garage, next to the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park, which also was completed this year.

In July the Faribault City Council approved plans for a 77-unit, four-story $13 million apartment building east of Willow Street, south of the viaduct. The city purchased the land to encourage redevelopment and tore down the vacant Lockerby Sheet Metal, VP Online Auctions and Sons of Silence buildings. Senior housing also is tentatively proposed on the site.

In August the council approved plans for a 192-unit apartment complex on a 9-acre property on the southwest corner of 17th Street SW and Willow Street/Albers Avenue next to the Faribault Soccer Complex. The $31.5 million development will be built on undeveloped city land and will have three three-story buildings that will be built in phases.

Also in August the council approved the Farmers Seed and Nursery redevelopment plans. It will include a four-story apartment building with 54 units.

While some of Faribault’s older apartment buildings offer subsidized rental assistance, the new complex and the planned complexes all will charge market-rate rents.

4. New places to shop

Faribault community members gained a few new places to shop in 2022.

Eclectic Alliance is a “mall within a mall,” says manager Laura Sterling. The new shop in the Faribo West Mall features booths from local and regional citizens looking to sell their art, crafts and other homemade or unique items.

Three siblings, whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, opened Tienda Maya Quiche on Highway 60. In addition to Latin American food and drink, the new store sells household goods, handmade clothes and pottery.

Downtown visitors can now find several new shops, and a new entertainment option.

Mystic Vibrations sells crystals, dream catchers, apparel, books and other items that owner Kasi Olson described as “metaphysical.”’

Jackie Wagner’s new Wildfire Roots Clothing Co offers women’s clothing she describes as “everyday comfy, casual items with a splash of boho.”

Professional organizers Kelsie Conant and Kristen Hirsch are selling the best of their clients’ unwanted items in a new thrift boutique. They are donating proceeds from their new shop, called Grace and Glory, to support women’s shelters.

At the Golf Box, golfers can play over 150 golf courses from around the world in indoor simulators. The family venture was started by Jacob and Raquel Laube of Faribault, with help from Jacob’s parents. It hosts leagues, lessons and individuals and small groups.

5. Public safety center under construction

Ground was broken on a new Rice County Public Safety Center in August.

The 83,000-square-foot facility is being built off Highway 3 on the northern edge of Faribault. The center is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The facility will include new offices, training and evidence storage spaces for the Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the project is a new 76-bed jail that will have larger cells, a dedicated medical and mental health unit, 10 times the recreation space, a computer lab and classroom and more.

According to county officials, the new Public Safety Center will address concerns raised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, including inadequate recreational space and programming for inmates.

The DOC had indicated it would reclassify the county’s current jail to only allow inmates to be kept for up to 90 days. That would have required the county to send more inmates to other jails that are classified for longer stays. The county estimated an annual cost of between $500,000 and $1 million.

In July the County Board of Commissioners approved issuing a nearly $49 million bond to pay for the new center.

The center was a significant contributor to the nearly 9% jump in the county’s property tax levy for 2023.

County officials had intended to ask voters to approve a .375% countywide sales tax, which would have spread the cost across more than property owners. But a prospective sales tax increase requires state legislative approval and the request got caught up in partisan gridlock at the state Capitol.

6. Two men killed, two men charged with murder

Two suspected murders rocked the community last spring.

A Morristown man called authorities after he allegedly fatally shot his roommate on May 31. A grand jury indicted Cody Vernon Kolstad on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder for the May 31 death of his housemate.

The charges say Kolstad called 911 and responding sheriff deputies found Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, dead in his bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

Kolstad allegedly told the deputies that he had been “taking lots of drugs” and was stressed out. He later reportedly told investigators someone told him either he or Stoeckel needed to die by midnight, so he took a semi-automatic shotgun from an unlocked cabinet, went to Stoeckel’s bedroom and fired twice.

In June, charges say an alleged road rage assault led to the death of Larry Myers, 79, of Faribault. Leslie Shawn Sanders is charged with second-degree murder.

Myers was driving on Cannon City Boulevard between Faribault and Northfield on his way to an appointment to get dialysis. He told police Sanders passed him and struck his SUV while pulling back into the lane, the charging complaint said. Myers said Sanders then got out of his pickup, came up to him and punched him.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Sanders repeatedly punch Myers.

Myers sustained a brain injury and died in a hospital a few days later.

Both Kolstad and Sanders remain in the Rice County Jail. In Kolstad’s case, court records show that a competency evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial is still pending. Sanders’ case is proceeding, with a next pretrial hearing on Jan. 4.

7. Sergeant fatally strikes woman in the road

Another life was lost in Morristown in January when a woman lying in a roadway was fatally struck by a sheriff’s squad.

Stephanie Wesley, 52, of Faribault, was struck on Highway 60 just east of Morristown around 2 a.m. Jan. 29.

A State Patrol investigation determined Rice County Sheriff’s Sgt. Trevor Peterson was traveling at or below the posted speed limit on the unlit highway and did not have time to react to avoid hitting Wesley.

Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.24, according to the State Patrol. Surveillance video showed Wesley left the Morristown American Legion on foot at 1:22 a.m.

It is standard for officer-involved deaths to be referred to an outside prosecutor for review and consideration of criminal charges. The Olmsted County attorney reviewed the incident and declined to pursue charges.

8. School district has new leaders

Faribault Public Schools has a new superintendent and a number of new principals and other new administrators. While many of the roles were filled with people already familiar in the district, there also are some fresh faces.

Jamie Bente became the district’s leader in July. He previously was the high school’s principal and took over for Todd Sesker, who retired.

Joel Olson was tapped as Bente’s replacement as Faribault High School principal. He previously was activities director in the Northfield School District.

The high school also has a new assistant principal, Amy Bouma, who replaced Stacy Fox, who became interim principal at Faribault Middle School. The former middle school principal left for the same post in a larger district.

The middle school also has a new assistant principal, Shaun Evans, and new dean of students, Jesse Armbruster.

At the elementary level, Yesica Louis moved from principal at Jefferson Elementary School to the same post at Lincoln Elementary School. Nick Jurrens was appointed the new principal at Jefferson.

A new position of dean of students also was created at Jefferson Elementary School and filled by Scott Morrissey, who previously was a special education teacher.

Another new addition to the district is Community Education Director Zach Pruitt, who previously was executive director of Healthy Community Initiative.

9. Test scores show pandemic impact

State standardized test scores released last summer gave the most comprehensive measure to date of how pandemic disruptions impacted public school students’ progress.

Only 20% of Faribault students met or exceeded standards on math tests given last spring. That’s up slightly than the prior year but 15% lower than the last tests given before the pandemic struck.

Faribault students did a bit better in science, at 24% proficient, but the district’s science proficiency has been on a steady decline.

Faribault students did best in reading at 33% proficient, but that is also down from years past.

Across Minnesota, proficiency rates experienced similar declines. Less than 45% of students passed math tests, a 10% drop from 2019. The drops were slightly smaller in science and reading. A little over 41% were proficient in science and 51% in math.

“It has been a difficult two years for our staff, students, families and community,” said Faribault Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran. “Educators, students and families experienced significant and profound changes in teaching and learning, as well as social and emotional well-being.

The school district has launched some new programs in the wake of the pandemic aimed at helping students catch up, both academically and in social-emotional skill development. Positive Behavioral Interventions Support programs were expanded, “What I Need” or “WIN Time” was added at the elementary schools, career exploration classes were added at the middle school, and the new Little Falcons program provides free extracurricular opportunities for elementary students.

10. Election upsets, retirements and a death

The Faribault School Board, Faribault City Council, and Rice County Board each will soon have at least one new member following the November elections. The Rice County Attorney’s Office also will have a new leader. And many Rice County residents have a new representative in Congress following the death of a congressman.

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election after District 1 Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer while in office. Finstad then won the General Election to retain the seat.

While incumbents won most other Congressional and state legislative races, some local residents have someone new representing them come January due to redistricting. Boundaries for congressional, state and local jurisdictions are reviewed every 10 years after the U.S. Census, and the congressional and state legislative districts saw some changes.

At the local level, the elections brought a few upsets.

Rice County Commissioner Dave Miller lost a three-way primary race. Gerald Hoisington, who works for a construction company and whose campaign focused on fiscal responsibility, went on to win Miller’s seat in the General Election.

Assistant Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson narrowly won the November election to unseat his boss, John Fossum.

Two conservative candidates unseated incumbents on the Faribault School Board. Lynda Boudreau and Linda Moore, who campaigned against equity initiatives and “critical race theory” in schools, were elected to join the board in January.

The Faribault City Council will have its first ever member who is a person of color. Adama Youhn Doumbouya, who is a native of Liberia, ran uncontested to replace retiring Councilor Janna Viscomi.