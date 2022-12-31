ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Dragging Officer

The man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer last week is now facing a slew of charges. Police say 33-year-old James Brumfield was trying to steal from a Culver Road gas station just before midnight Thursday night. He then allegedly took off when the officer confronted him, trapping the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later

Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office waives residency requirement for jail bureau employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is waiving its residency requirement for employees in its jail bureau. It used to be that employees had to live in Monroe County. The Sheriff’s Office tells us the county legislature approved the MCSO’s request to waive the requirement in order to “increase the ever dwindling local candidate pool.”
MONROE COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely

Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
HENRIETTA, NY

