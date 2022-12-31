Read full article on original website
Police Investigating the Shooting of an 18-Year-Old Rochester Man
An 18-year-old Rochester man is recovering from the city's latest shooting. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey. The man was shot in the lower body. He was said to be in critical condition but is expected to survive. There are no arrests.
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Olivebridge Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer In Town Of Rochester
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer. The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester. State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding...
Rochester Man Accused of Dragging Officer
The man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer last week is now facing a slew of charges. Police say 33-year-old James Brumfield was trying to steal from a Culver Road gas station just before midnight Thursday night. He then allegedly took off when the officer confronted him, trapping the...
Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
RPD: Woman in 30’s pronounced dead after MVA with one car hitting a tree
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
Sister of Pittsford overdose victim hoping to make change, spread awareness
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One Pittsford teen is speaking out after tragedy struck her family just before Thanksgiving when her older sister died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Paige Gibbons sadly passed away Sunday, November 20. Her younger sister, Brooke, describes Paige as her best friend, and as...
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
Judge declines to dismiss Tyshon Jones lawsuit against City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit claiming the City of Rochester denied the rights of Tyshon Jones the night a Rochester police officer shot him to death can move forward after a judge denied the city’s request for dismissal. Police body camera footage shows Jones, in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021, approaching […]
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
Fire on Fleming St. requires oxygen for dog, RFD says no one is hurt
A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department declared was a working fire.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office waives residency requirement for jail bureau employees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is waiving its residency requirement for employees in its jail bureau. It used to be that employees had to live in Monroe County. The Sheriff’s Office tells us the county legislature approved the MCSO’s request to waive the requirement in order to “increase the ever dwindling local candidate pool.”
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely
Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
