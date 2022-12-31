ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions’ Austin Bryant: NFL might not have stopped Bills-Bengals if not for prime time

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant is one of many in the NFL world taking to Twitter after last night’s scary scene with Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing. Hamlin was on the field for an extended period, receiving CPR with his Buffalo Bills teammates and Cincinnati Bengals players looking on. The 24-year-old defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and remains in critical condition, per the last update.
Lions grades: Detroit earns glowing report card for thrashing of Bears

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) beat the Chicago Bears (3-13) 41-10 in Week 17 action from Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff did little wrong in this one, completing passes to 10 different players. Goff hit 21 passes on 29 attempts for 255 yards with three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback extended his career-long, league-leading and franchise-record streak without an interception rolling to 290 passes, too. Goff and the offense moved the chains on 14 of those 21 completions, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. His grip on the offense and his personnel is impressive, with Goff and Ben Johnson once again clicking down the stretch. Grade: A.
Lions RB D’Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.
What’s being said nationally after Lions sweep Bears for first time since 2017

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears had played eight straight games decided by 10 points or fewer entering Week 17. But that was not the case on Sunday. The Lions beat the Bears 41-10 for their first season sweep of the series since 2017. It’s also Detroit’s most lopsided win in this longstanding series since 1997 when they won 55-20 on Thanksgiving. And what a dominating day it was.
Detroit Lions draft pick via Rams climbs after LA’s Week 17 loss

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their first-round pick via the Los Angeles Rams is back on the rise after the latter’s Week 17 loss. The Rams (5-11) lost 31-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, pushing their pick to No. 6. Detroit’s own first-round pick is projected for 17th, locked with five other 8-8 teams heading into the regular season’s final week. That first-round pick is Detroit’s once again, thanks to last year’s Matthew Stafford trade.
