Effective: 2023-01-04 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; Pickens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee, western Dawson and Pickens Counties through 415 AM EST At 349 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blaine to near Waleska to near George Washington Carver St Pk, and moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Canton, Jasper, Woodstock, Holly Springs, Ball Ground, Nelson, Waleska, Talking Rock, Buffington, Amicalola Falls State Park, Hickory Flat, Sequoyah Lake, Kellogg Creek, Fausett Lake, Talmadge, Lathemtown, Tate, Hobgood Park, Hinton and Union Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO