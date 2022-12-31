Read full article on original website
Local officials request people call Arrowhead Electric during a power outage, not law enforcement
Power outages during extreme weather are a reality of living in a remote area like Cook County. The final week of 2022 is a shining example of this, as a severe winter storm wreaked havoc on businesses, residents, local law enforcement, and lineman crews from Arrowhead Electric Cooperative. Sustained 60...
“One of the worst” : Arrowhead Cooperative shares insights after the winter storm
It has been one week since a severe winter storm wreaked havoc on businesses, residents, and lineman crews along the North Shore. “It was one of the worst ones, I think,” John Twiest, CEO/General Manager at Arrowhead Cooperative, said. “I don’t ever recall seeing winds like that, that steady for that long period.”
Kenna Rose Performs Sunny Set at Radio Waves 2022
The California based–Cook County raised singer-songwriter Kenna Rose performed a beautifully sunny, solo set at the WTIP Radio Waves Music Festival in September of 2022. She also sang along with the Joe Paulik Band. Video by Bear Witness Media for WTIP Community Radio. Radio Waves is supported in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and visit Cook County.
Commissioner Ann Sullivan selected as board chair for 2023
Commissioner Ann Sullivan will again be the board chair of the Cook County Commissioners for 2023. Sullivan served as the board chair in 2022. The decision to appoint Sullivan as the board chair came during the organizational meeting of the commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The commissioners nominate and ultimately vote amongst themselves annually for who will serve as chair and vice chair.
