Cook County, MN

WTIP

Kenna Rose Performs Sunny Set at Radio Waves 2022

The California based–Cook County raised singer-songwriter Kenna Rose performed a beautifully sunny, solo set at the WTIP Radio Waves Music Festival in September of 2022. She also sang along with the Joe Paulik Band. Video by Bear Witness Media for WTIP Community Radio. Radio Waves is supported in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and visit Cook County.
Commissioner Ann Sullivan selected as board chair for 2023

Commissioner Ann Sullivan will again be the board chair of the Cook County Commissioners for 2023. Sullivan served as the board chair in 2022. The decision to appoint Sullivan as the board chair came during the organizational meeting of the commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The commissioners nominate and ultimately vote amongst themselves annually for who will serve as chair and vice chair.
