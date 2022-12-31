ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC

Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey

Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
The Guardian

Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes

Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
BBC

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Defensive frailties placing limit on Spurs' ambitions

Douglas Luiz's cute chip over Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day condemned the hosts to a 25-year low. That goal meant Tottenham have conceded at least twice in seven consecutive league matches for the first time since November 1988. It is a scarcely believable stat for...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
BBC

Sam Wolstenholme: Leicester Tigers agree short-term deal with ex-Wasps scrum-half

Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme on a short-term contract. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Wasps before the Coventry-based club went into administration in October. He was in the starting line-up when they beat Leicester 16-13 in January 2022, thereby ending the Tigers' 100% winning start...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
The Guardian

Antonio Conte says he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club are unlikely to win the Premier League or Champions League any time soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and performances and results...
The Guardian

Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?

Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy