Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Sunderland and Ross Stewart 'still some way apart' in contract talks
Premier League interest complicating Ross Stewart contract talks for Sunderland.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd, St Mirren, Ross County, Porteous, Watt, Cho, Erhahon, Halkett
Celtic's offer to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung did not meet expectations - his club want £2.2m - as the 24-year-old's agent also denied rumours linking his client with an immediate move to Galatasaray.(Naver Sports) Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Oscar Gloukh, the 18-year-old who has...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'
Tony Mowbray has lifted the lid on how Sunderland battled injury and illness to earn Blackpool point - and still came away disappointed.
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Defensive frailties placing limit on Spurs' ambitions
Douglas Luiz's cute chip over Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day condemned the hosts to a 25-year low. That goal meant Tottenham have conceded at least twice in seven consecutive league matches for the first time since November 1988. It is a scarcely believable stat for...
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill to make Premier League history
Bhupinder Singh Gill says he hopes to “inspire the next generation” as he prepares to become the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as an assistant referee at a Premier League match. The 37-year-old, who qualified as a referee at the age of 14, will run the line when Southampton...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Saka, Odegaard, De Gea, Toney, Silva, Shaw, Buendia, Gray
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Alex Palmer: West Brom keeper says squad need to keep believing in promotion challenge
West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer says the squad have to "keep trusting" the plans of new boss Carlos Corberan in their quest for Championship promotion. Palmer kept his seventh clean sheet in his past nine games in Albion's 1-0 win over Reading on Monday. Victory was the Baggies' eighth in...
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders’ clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle. Consecutive wins over the festive period have put the Gunners seven points clear of defending champion Manchester City. They are on a run of 10 straight league victories at home dating to last season. Arsenal has scored in 17 consecutive league matches since May when it lost at Newcastle 2-0. Newcastle is on its longest unbeaten streak in the league — 12 — since 2011. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times. Coach Eddie Howe wants the Magpies to enjoy their lofty status. He says they shouldn’t feel burdened by expectations and relish their achievements. Manchester United has Bournemouth, and manager Erik ten Hag is weighing whether to stick with England defender Luke Shaw at center back. Shaw shone there against Wolverhampton on Saturday in the absence of Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who may be available. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is going to decide in the morning whether World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is physically fit to play at Everton. Mac Allister has just returned to the club after a fortnight celebrating his Argentina team’s success in Qatar. De Zerbi says the midfielder is mentally ready. Also, Leicester welcomes in-form Fulham.
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Sam Wolstenholme: Leicester Tigers agree short-term deal with ex-Wasps scrum-half
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme on a short-term contract. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Wasps before the Coventry-based club went into administration in October. He was in the starting line-up when they beat Leicester 16-13 in January 2022, thereby ending the Tigers' 100% winning start...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
Antonio Conte says he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham
Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club are unlikely to win the Premier League or Champions League any time soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and performances and results...
Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?
Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.
