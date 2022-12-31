Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in Port Charlotte with trafficking amounts of MDMA
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Broward County man who was in possession of trafficking amounts of MDMA and credit cards with other people’s names on them. Deputies say they stopped James Edward Smith, 48, for illegal window tint on Sunday and discovered his...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men accused of arson at Bonita Springs home with 21 people inside
Two men were arrested on Sunday after Lee County deputies say the pair set a Bonita Springs home on fire in hopes of killing the 21 people inside. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ulysses and Orlando Rivera, 42 and 63, were arrested after deputies and the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a reported arson on London Lane. LCSO learned that prior to the fire, Ulysses Rivera was wielding a machete inside the home and threatening to kill people inside. He then began pouring gasoline through the residence while Orlando Rivera set the fuel on fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after police see them firing guns in Fort Myers neighborhood on New Year’s
The Fort Myers Police Department says two men were arrested after officers saw them shooting in a Fort Myers neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Police say a detective and an officer were in the Market Street area just before midnight on Saturday when they heard several gunshots nearby. The two stopped and walked around the area to see if they could find the shooting.
WINKNEWS.com
Calls for change at Fowler and Katherine St intersection in Fort Myers after multiple deadly crashes
Two deadly crashes just three days apart happened at the intersection of Fowler and Katherine Street intersection in Fort Myers. People who work nearby say something needs to change. In both crashes, the person was walking when a car hit them. “Something has to be done,” said Arazeli Zul, an...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed at intersection of Fowler St, Katherine St in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fowler Street and Katherine Street in Fort Myers. According to Fort Myers police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted north- and southbound until the scene is clear. This is...
WINKNEWS.com
71-year-old Ohio man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in DeSoto County
Florida Highway Patrol says an Ohio man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Kings Highway in DeSoto County on Tuesday. Troopers say the man on the motorcycle was riding north near SW Fort Winder Street, where Kings Highway curves to the right. They say the motorcyclist drifted into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s pet cat, birds rescued from south Fort Myers house fire
Firefighters saved a woman’s pets that she feared were trapped inside a house fire early Tuesday morning in south Fort Myers. A fire broke out in the garage of Mary Stoia’s Case del Lago home on Axis Deer Lane at around 5:15 a.m., and she was able to grab her two dogs before running outside with the other two people who also live there. Stoia could not grab her cat Johnny or two birds before escaping the house. Fortunately, firefighters with the South Trail Fire Department were able to get the animals out safely after they responded to the scene.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. There is no injury or danger to the public. This is a developing situation, WINK News will...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023
One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023. WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
WINKNEWS.com
Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch
More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County resumes tolls on the Sanibel Causeway
Lee County has resumed toll operations on the last of its three toll bridges. The tolls on the Sanibel Causeway were restored on Sunday morning. The county had restored tolls on November 1 to the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge after the suspension of tolls on all three bridges shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall on September 28.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel reopens to the public for the first time since Ian
Monday morning marked another reopening after Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is now open to anyone who wants to visit. The reopening comes just a day after the tolls on the Sanibel Causeway were reinstated. Sanibel’s recovery progress includes 80% of right-of-way debris being removed from the East Periwinkle Way bridge....
WINKNEWS.com
Power outage in Lee County impacting over 1,000 customers
Over 1,000 customers lost power Sunday afternoon in Lee County. According to Florida Power and Light, at about 4:30 p.m. 1,085 customers have been affected by the power outage. The power did come back on at about 5:30 p.m., early Sunday evening. The outage was seemingly caused by a transformer...
WINKNEWS.com
More delays at RSW frustrating travelers
Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
