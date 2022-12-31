Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
MetroTimes
This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool
When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
CBS News
When should you take down your Christmas lights?
The age-old question: How long should you keep your Christmas lights up? CBS Detroit's Ibrahim Samra spoke with many residents to find the answer.
2 units destroyed, no one injured in Bloomfield Hills condo fire
A fire that started in a garage destroyed two units at an Oakland County condo complex Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
DPD, MSP team up to stop suspect driving up to speeds of 135 mph with undercarriage on fire in Detroit [VIDEO]
A suspect accused of driving at dangerous speeds through Detroit while their vehicle was on fire proved no match for troopers and Detroit police officers late Wednesday evening.
Gunfire, rats, a crash and more: 5 news stories at a coney island in 2022
Named for the popular Detroit-style chili dogs they serve, coney island restaurants can be found by the dozen all over the city, and its suburbs. Here are five incidents that occurred at a coney island in 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Driver who crashed on I-75 needed three Narcan doses to be revived, MSP says
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said officers responded to a crash on I-75 in Madison Heights on Monday involving only car - and the driver needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived. According to MSP, troopers were sent to a one car crash on...
New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP
A Detroit driver is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley
DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley. The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.
UpNorthLive.com
8 arrested, 5 facing charges after narcotics bust in Warren, video captured of fleeing car
WARREN, Mich. - Eight Warren residents were arrested and five are facing felony charges after the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Narcotics Unit (SID) executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in two homes in the city. On Dec. 29, Warren officials followed up on...
michiganchronicle.com
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Says $1.5M Paid Up
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick recently asked a judge to end his supervised release and says that his $1.5 million restitution debt is already paid, WXYZ reports. His lawyer claimed that he received a new sentence under clemency that included time served and three years of supervised release. He is prohibited from leaving Georgia, where he currently resides with his new wife, and he was responsible for the restitution, according to the news report.
MotorBiscuit
166K+
Followers
38K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 9