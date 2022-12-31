ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hilarious’ video imagines guy behind the camera in infamous Andrew Tate pizza clip

By Liam O'Dell
 3 days ago

It’s been quite a difficult few days for self-proclaimed “misogynist” and influencer Andrew Tate, who not long after getting into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, found himself arrested in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

On Tuesday, Tate bragged about owning “33 cars” and asked Thunberg for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.

The Swedish campaigner responded by telling the commentator to email her at “SmallD***Energy@GetALife.com”, in a tweet which now has more than 3.7 million likes and has become one of the most-liked posts on the platform.

Tate issued a further response on Wednesday, using a two-minute video to insist he is “not actually mad” at Thunberg and also bring out some takeaway pizza boxes from Jerry’s Pizza, for some reason.

Though it wasn’t long after that video was released that Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities , with a court agreeing on Friday to extend his initial 24-hour detention by 30 days.

Tate’s lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac responded by saying “there are no grounds” for the court taking “this most drastic preventative measure”, but that it is “the judge’s prerogative”.

Meanwhile, Tate posted a tweet from his account on Friday which claimed: “The Matrix sent their agents”.

After all that, the former kickboxer’s pizza video has sparked parodies and ridicule, with Scottish comedian Janey Godley repurposing the clip with her own voiceover .

Not only that, but actor and comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore decided to imagine what the person behind the camera filming Tate’s response was thinking , as the internet personality tried to prove he hadn’t just been owned by a teenager.

Referring to Tate’s claim that “SmallD***Energy@GetALife.com” was actually Thunberg’s email address, Sebag-Montefiore commented: “I think she was exaggerating for comedic- Oh God, how do you explain comedy to an idiot?

“She was using the sort of form of an email address to indicate what she thought of you.

“You’re not doing a like, ‘got ya’ by saying that’s her email address, because she’s already said that’s her email address.”

Sebag-Montefiore also took aim at Tate’s insistence that he was “not actually mad” at Thunberg, sarcastically responding with “you don’t seem it either” and that it is in fact “a really mature response to a 19-year-old”.

The comedian rounded off the video by asking for Tate’s email to send the recording over to him, writing down the address as “Don’tGetJokes@I’mAC***.com”.

Hilarious, and other Twitter users also described the comedy video as “very, very funny”.

“Loving how punctual you are with your comedy. 8.30 on the dot,” noted one reply.

Another commented : “Take a bow sir. Too perfect.”

Indy100

