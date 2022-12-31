"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has been under fire for over two years now. The problem started when she posted a tweet mocking an article that used the term "people who menstruate" to be inclusive to trans people. This was followed by a series of tweets that dug the hole deeper, arguing that she does "know and love trans people" but that if the concept of sex is eliminated — something that Rowling seems to think is the goal of the transgender rights movement — then "the lived reality of women globally is erased." She followed this up with a full essay on the topic on her website, which has been seen as transphobic.

17 HOURS AGO