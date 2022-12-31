Read full article on original website
Buckbeak Had A Happy Ending The Harry Potter Films Never Showed
"Harry Potter" and its "Wizarding World" have become one of the biggest franchises in the world over the last two decades. With legions of fans of the seven books where these tales began as well as the eight film adaptations that brought them to the silver screen, the franchise has since grown with tales like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as theme parks that are based around the fictional locales of the series (via Universal Studios).
Harry Potter's Dudley Actor Makes It Clear Where He Stands In The Rowling-Instigated Gender Debate
"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has been under fire for over two years now. The problem started when she posted a tweet mocking an article that used the term "people who menstruate" to be inclusive to trans people. This was followed by a series of tweets that dug the hole deeper, arguing that she does "know and love trans people" but that if the concept of sex is eliminated — something that Rowling seems to think is the goal of the transgender rights movement — then "the lived reality of women globally is erased." She followed this up with a full essay on the topic on her website, which has been seen as transphobic.
The Saddest Death From Who Framed Roger Rabbit Still Haunts Fans To This Day
"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is a film that seamlessly blends fantasy and reality. While the movie is overall light-hearted, the narrative does feature dark undertones that add more complexity to the story. In a world where cartoon characters and real people work side-by-side in Hollywood, the city's gritty underbelly is exposed when a shocking murder rocks the entertainment community. To solve the case, an embittered private investigator named Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is forced to team up with a cartoon performer named Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), who's been falsely accused of the crime. As the unlikely duo works to clear Roger's name, they come across some of the classic cartoon characters audiences know and love, as well as a few "toons" who are unique to the film.
