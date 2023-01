URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST. * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including the Shasta valley from. Montague south. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO