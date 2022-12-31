ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bill Belichick Disputes Gene Steratore’s Claim About Controversial Fumble Call

Could the Patriots have challenged Sunday’s controversial non-fumble call on the Miami Dolphins?. During the first quarter of New England’s eventual 23-21 victory, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers forced an apparent fumble on Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. But the officials ruled Moster’s forward progress had been stopped, a blatantly bogus call that rightfully drew comparisons to Rhamondre Stevenson’s game-losing fumble the previous weekend.
NESN

How Bill Belichick Reacted To Rumors Of Robert Kraft’s Frustration

In case you missed it, Sunday provided a rather juicy report on how Robert Kraft feels about the struggles of the Patriots offense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported New England’s owner is “not happy” with the coaching staff and could make significant changes this offseason. So,...
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England

The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
MassLive.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after needing CPR, leaving field in ambulance

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, according to the NFL. The Bills defensive back suffered a terrifying injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game at Paycor Stadium. After tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got to his feet briefly and then collapsed. Medics on site performed CPR on Hamlin as members of both teams were visibly shaken, and he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Patriots show Damar Hamlin support with Gillette Stadium videoboard message

Humanity and solidarity trumped rivalry on Tuesday as the AFC East standings and upcoming head-to-head matchup were moved to the back burner. On Gillette Stadium’s video scoreboard, the New England Patriots posted: “Patriots Nation Stands With Damar Hamlin” above the logos of both New England and Buffalo. It was part of a league-wide effort to rally around Hamlin, who was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of University of Cincinnati Hospital.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Patriots’ Christian Barmore offers health update, explains his ‘Waddle’ sack celebration

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in months, Christian Barmore looked like himself on Sunday afternoon — except for when he was waddling after a sack. Sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Barmore returned against the Raiders, but looked less than 100% in his first two games back. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots defensive lineman was a monster once again.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

